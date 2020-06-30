A Broken Branch: Law enforcement arrest 23 suspects in a bust on Horry County's drug-trafficking ring

Twenty-three.
That is the number of individuals that U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy announced were arrested on Tuesday for their role in a drug trafficking organization in Horry County. Over 200 federal, state and local law enforcement officers participated in this multi-year investigation operation focused on illegal drug activity into the Cedar Branch area of Horry County.
The operation named Broken Branch.
During this 18-month long, investigators recorded drug transactions, purchase drugs and wiretap the suspects' phones, according to an affidavit.
It targeted alleged members of the drug trafficking organization in the community based on the distribution of heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs along with its' members association use of firearms in their crimes.
"Pandemic or not, there is no safe harbor for criminals in South Carolina," McCoy said. "I want to commend the exceptional efforts of the law enforcement officers who put themselves in harm’s way for this morning’s operation. In the last six weeks alone this office has charged more than 50 individuals for major drug trafficking crimes or serious firearms offenses."
The operation is at least the third major investigation targeting violent crime in the area following 2017's Operation Silver Sunset which targeted
The following that were arrested on criminal complaints under various crimes related to their roles and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances:
- Robert Jermaine "Ant" Attaway, 26, of Myrtle Beach - charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin. Charges carry potential penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment.
- Anfredo "AG" Gore, 41, of Loris -charged with conspiracy with 100 grams or more of heroin, a quantity of cocaine base, and a quantity of cocaine. Charge carries potential penalty of five to 40 years in prison.
- Antra Trumaine "Priest" Gore, 37, of Loris - charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin, a quantity of cocaine base, and a quantity of cocaine. This charges could carry a penalty of up to 20 years. He is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited individual. This charge carries potential penalty of up to 10 years.
- Teraine Lavance "Juice" Green, 28, of Loris - charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of cocaine base and a quantity of cocaine. Charge could carry a potential penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment.
- Tremayne Tyrone "Plies" Green, 24, of Loris - charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl. Charge could carry a potential penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment.
- Carl Lee Green, 43, of Longs - charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of cocaine, 28 grams of cocaine base, and a quantity of heroin. Charge carries potential penalty of five to 40 years in prison.
- Leon Dale "Young" Green, 31, of Loris -charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of cocaine and a quantity of heroin. Charges carries potential penalty of five to 40 years in prison.
- Billie Lee "Old School" Green, 59, Longs - charged in the conspiracy with an quantity of heroin and a quantity of cocaine. Charge carries potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison.
- Lateice Laneice "Teice" Griffin, 28, of Longwood, NC - charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of cocaine base and a quantity of cocaine. Charges carries potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison.
- Montel Lasaul "Pooh" Hyppolite, of Conway - charged in conspiracy with an quantity of heroin and a quantity of cocaine. Charges could carry potential penalty of 20 years in prison.
- Shaquan Taereek "Obe" Hemingway, 22, of Loris - Charged in the conspiracy with an quantity of heroin and a quantity of cocaine. Charges carries potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison.
- Tyruss Kendrez "OT" "Macc", 19, of Loris - charged in the conspiracy with an quantity of heroin and a quantity of cocaine. Charges could carry potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison.
- Darrell Lamont Jackson, 46, of Conway - charged in the conspiracy with five kilograms or more of cocaine. Charge carries potential penalty of 10 years to life.
- Mark Tyreise "Ty" Jackson, 24, of Loris - charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of cocaine. Charge could carry potential penalty of five to 40 years in prison.
- Bryon James "B" Jackson, 27, of Loris - charged in the conspiracy with 100 grams or more of heroin, 500 grams or more of cocaine, and a quantity of cocaine base. Charge could potential penalty of five to 40 years in prison.
- Teontric Saqiwina "T" Jackson, 28, of Loris - charged in the conspiracy with 28 grams or more of cocaine bases, 100 grams or more of heroin, 500 grams or more of cocaine, a quantity of methamphetamine, and a quantity of fentanyl. This charge carries a potential penalty of five to 40 years in prison. He is also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, whcih carries a potential penalty of at least five years consecutive.
- Angelo Taray "Che Che" Jackson, 23, of Loris - charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin, a quantity of cocaine base, and a quantity of cocaine. Charge could carry potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison.
- Phillip Jamal "Foo" Johnson, 28, of Loris - charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin, a quantity of cocaine base, and a quantity of cocaine. Charge could carry potential penalty of up to 20 years. He is also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime with could have a penalty of at least five years consecutive.
- James "Brix" Myers, 31, of Loris - charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of fentanyl, a quantity of cocaine, and a quantity of oxycodone. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison. He is also charged with with unlawful possession of firearm by a prohibited indivdual, which carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, which carries a penalty of five years consecutive.
- Anthony Lamont "Esse" Nealey, 40, of Longs - charged in the conspiracy with 28 grams or more of cocaine base and a quantity of cocaine. Charges carry potential penalty of five to 40 years in prison.
- James Gomilous "Scooby" Riggins, 43, of Tabor City - charged in the conspiracy with 500 grams or more of cocaine.Charges could carry potential penalty of up to five to 40 years in prison.
- Winferd Junior "Dunk" Sherman, 22, of Loris - charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of cocaine base and a quantity of heroin. Charges could carry potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison.
- Devante Jaquan "Buddy Ro" Squires, 25, of Loris - charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin, a quantity of cocaine base, and a quantity of cocaine. Charge could carry potential of up to 20 years in prison.
The following are still at large:
- Tyshon Lamont "Rondo" Clifton , 20, of Loris- charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of heroin.
- Bradley Christopher Griffin, Jr., 34, of Longwood NC - charged in the conspiracy with a quantity of cocaine.
- Timothy Mondale "Black" Long, 38, of Loris- charged in the conspiracy with 280 grams or more of cocaine base and 100 grams of more of heroin.
If convicted, all three, could face a maximum penalty between 20 years to life in prison.
The story is developing and will be updated.