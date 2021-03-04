You are the owner of this article.
2 Georgetown County men caught, charged with February murder of Andrews man

  • Updated
Police tape file

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — Two Georgetown County men have been arrested and charged in connection with the February murder of an Andrews man, the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office announced on March 4.

Both Joshua Dylan Leday, 24, of Andrews, and Phillip Thomas Powers, 49, of Georgetown, were taken into custody on March 4 by the GCSO and charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, burglary and grand larceny related to the death of 69-year-old William Butler, Jr.

Leday, Joshua Dylan

Joshua Dylan Leday mug. Provided/GCSO

On Feb. 10, GCSO deputies responded to 7852 Gapway Rd. where the body of Butler was found by family members arriving home from church, according to authorities. 

Police said that Butler’s truck was stolen during the incident and later recovered in the Big Dam Swamp neighborhood of Andrews, burned to the frame.

Guns and jewelry stolen during the murder, along with other evidence, were recovered from both suspects’ homes, according to authorities.

Thomas Powers
Thomas Powers mug. Provided/GCSO

Both Leday and Powers are being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said the investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Richard Caines covers courts in Horry and Georgetown County for The Post and Courier. He graduated from the Cronkite School at Arizona State University and is a huge Philadelphia sports fan.

