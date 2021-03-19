Country music superstars to put on concert to aid zoos, including Brookgreen Gardens

MURRELLS INLET — In coordination with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), members of Brookgreen Gardens will have exclusive access to a virtual concert fundraising event March 31 with performances from artists such as Brad Paisley, Old Dominion and Wynonna.

This fundraiser, called “All Together for Animals,” is to help raise immediate funds for AZA members, including Brookgreen Gardens, with half of the $30 admission fee and 100 percent of every donation above the ticket price going directly to benefit the gardens.

“Due to the pandemic, we have lost revenue but we still need to feed, care, and provide medical attention for our precious animals — every single day!” Brookgreen said in a Facebook post promoting the event. “Just to buy food for our animals is over $65,000 per year.”

Brookgreen Gardens is one of the five institutions in South Carolina accredited by AZA, a nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of zoos and aquariums in the areas of conservation, education, science and recreation. AZA spokesperson Rob Vernon said the idea for the concert came together when the nonprofit realized its zoos and aquariums were having to make hard financial decisions because of the ways they were impacted by COVID-19 closures.

In response to these concerns, AZA began working with its partner, Contemporary Productions, in November 2020 to organize several big-name musicians for a concert to raise money to alleviate these stressors. The event will also include Ashley McBryde, Riley Green, Jessie James Decker and Shy Carter.

“One thing that has not changed is (zoos and aquariums) absolute 100 percent commitment to caring for the animals,” Vernon said.

During the concert, Vernon said attendees will be able to see exactly what their money is going toward, as well as how animals and their homes have been impacted.

“People will not only have an excellent night of entertainment from some of the top country music artists today, but they’ll also learn a lot about what it takes to operate an AZA zoo or aquarium,” Vernon said. “It takes a lot of work and it takes a lot of money, but their support is going to directly help and benefit all AZA members."

To ensure admission money goes towards Brookgreen Gardens, members can register for the concert using this link.