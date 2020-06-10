Young organizers lead diverse crowds in Black Lives Matter protests

Georgetown County joined in the Black Lives Matter movement that has been sweeping the nation.
On Saturday, June 6, both Georgetown and Andrews held protests in which individuals marched to draw attention to racial injustice. The protests were sparked when George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis, was killed by a white police officer who put his knee on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds on May 25, 2020.
In Georgetown, protesters and representatives from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office met at the old City Hall for what organizers called “March for Justice” and marched down Front Street. Protesters chanted things such as “I can’t breathe,” which is what Floyd said when he was being choked, and “Black Lives Matter.” It was the largest peaceful protest in the history of Georgetown County and organized by youth and young adults all across Georgetown County, including Eileen Carter, who organized the recent Solidarity Walk in Pawleys Island.
The march ended at East Bay Park where a rally was held with a plethora of speakers who spoke about their experiences with racism.
“I’m from Georgetown also, and I didn’t grow up in a Georgetown where there was no racism,” National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Georgetown chapter president Marvin Neal said. “And today, I still stand in a Georgetown where there is racism. So those who haven’t seen racism, welcome to Georgetown.”
Neal then referenced two specific examples of racism in Georgetown County.
“Let me tell you what racism looks like,” he said. “Racism, and I heard someone talk about the school system; we just selected a new superintendent with a master’s degree, a white boy, and turned down a black man and an overqualified black woman with a doctorate degree when the position required a doctorate degree. If that’s not racism, you tell me what is racism. That’s racism.
“We just recognized a racist treasurer in Georgetown County Courthouse that told a black woman that she can’t come in another part of the courthouse because she doesn’t like her,” he said. “That’s racism.”
Georgetown was not the only place holding a peaceful protest that day.
Over 17 miles away, in the town of Andrews, a community gathered for their own protest.
Convening in front of the National Guard Armory under the blistering sun, peaceful protesters, police officers and community leaders marched in solidarity down Main Street demanding an end to institutional racism and police brutality. On the walk, they held up signs that read “End Police Violence” and “Say it loud, I’m black and I’m proud,” quoting the famous James Brown song. Within this diverse group, one Hispanic woman held up a sign saying, “Latinos for Black Lives Matter” drawn inside a brown fist and some white protesters shouting “I’m not black, but I stand with you.”
Through the morning hours, masked protesters cheered and chanted together as they marched towards First Pentecostal Holiness Church. At the church, Whitney Garrett, organizer of the protest, spoke to everyone who participated in the peaceful march.
“I told my mother early this week that we could do this right here in little ol’ Andrews. Her response was, ‘do it’… I hurt for the black lives that have been taken, brutally, but I also hurt for those who live for hate and racism,” she said with tears in her eyes. “Ending racism should not be this controversy."
Garrett, a student at Winthrop University and resident of Andrews, saw other cities protesting and she thought it would be good for the people of Andrews to speak out. Standing before everyone, she gave an emotional speech about changing people’s hearts and loving one another regardless of who you are or where you come from.
“Love is what bonds everyone in perfect unity,” she said.
Protesters were given the opportunity to speak with many of them calling upon unity of all people, regardless of race, sex, national origins, gender, or creed and for the injustice to end.
City officials and council members also encourage young people to vote in the upcoming elections to change the status quo of positions and to get involved in their community. Some even sang songs and spoken words about racial equality. One resident pointed out about raising up their children to “not see color.”
Mayor Frank McClary shared his thoughts on the march and what it’s going on in the nation.
“Seeing your people hurt, I hurt,” he said. “It’s 2020, we shouldn’t be having this conversation still after all our country’s history, when it comes down to race relations or police brutality,” McClary said.
He spoke about the training that officers will undergo in Andrews to deescalate those type of situations for officers having to use their weapons too often. He also said that there is a multi-approach way to solving this problem which sees not only those under the law but for those on the other side of the law will have to understand to ‘come together’ to be stronger.
“It’s a lot of learning that has to happen,” he said.
McClary even addressed some arguing that ‘All lives matter’ saying that the protest isn’t saying that everyone’s lives matter but that ‘black lives matter too’ in this country.
“We cannot forget that everybody lives matter but it’s a statement of what we are trying to get out of this thing.”
Many protesters and leaders have said that they are proud to see the next generation stepping up in the fight for civil rights and liberties and hope they continue with more peaceful protests and changes in their community.