View from the Past: May 27, 2020

125 Years Ago, 1895
In these days of special attention to woman (with a big W), it is interesting to note that this old town puts into practice a new idea. For the last four years, its street cleaning force has been composed of women, and, says Mayor Morgan, “I find them more efficient and trustworthy than men, in every way.” They keep the streets that are the pride and delight of Georgetown very clean.
A goodly portion of Georgetown gathered in the theatre on Wednesday night to attend the first Women’s Equal Rights campaign meeting. All Georgetown took a lively interest, was pleased with Mrs. Young, delighted with Miss Clay, and ignored the collection. The first speaker, Mrs. Young, is small, and in that respect a decided contrast to Miss Clay. Mrs. Young was decidedly nervous when she began. She appealed to the men who would not trust their women to represent them at the polls to put themselves in the places of the women. Miss Clay closed with a strong plea that the help of women should be called for, and that certainly something is wrong, and the men seem to need some new wisdom or influence to help them in governing.
100 Years Ago, 1920
Mr. Guerry and associates of Columbia a few weeks ago purchased the old “White House” Plantation, on Pee Dee, located 10 miles from Georgetown, and will build a shooting lodge and improve the plantation and put every available acre suitable under cultivation. This is one of the oldest plantations in the state and was formerly owned by a Mrs. Pringle. There is quite a bit of history attached to the old mansion which stood for so long on this plantation, which was destroyed last fall during the time that so much of the woodlands were on fire.
The farmers of this and adjoining counties will be glad to know that Georgetown has one of the strongest tobacco markets in the state. Mr. Evan S. Rees, proprietor of the Georgetown Tobacco Warehouse, was in the city this week looking over crop conditions with a view of making a report to foreign buyers. Owing to the unsettled financial conditions in Europe, common types of tobacco seem to be a drag on the market, and high prices will prevail on good and fine tobacco as the present demand cannot be filled. This will justify larger planting than last season by Georgetown growers.
75 Years Ago, 1945
Memorial Day, May 10, was fittingly observed in the Episcopal Parish House under the auspices of the United Daughters of the Confederacy with a representative audience to honor the great Confederate dead. Miss Margaret Rouquie, President of the Arthur Manigault Chapter, opened the exercises, followed by the favorite hymn of Lee, Jackson and Jefferson Davis, “How Firm a Foundation.” The guest speaker, Rev. H.D. Bull, rector of the Prince George Church, delivered a splendid address.
Mr. and Mrs. J.P. Wilson received word this week that their son, Private John P. Wilson Jr., that he had arrived safely somewhere in the Pacific. Private Wilson is a member on the United States Marine Corps... Times Tattles by I.D. Clare – It is said that two of the Box Mill bosses scan this column each week to see if an item concerning the falling overboard of a young lady while on a recent fishing trip recently has made the news.
50 Years Ago, 1970
Drowning took a heavy toll of life in Georgetown county coastal waters Sunday. Four Georgetown youths drowned near the north end of Huntington Beach State Park while playing in the water with a football about 5 p.m. The were identified by Sheriff Woodrow Carter as Stephen Ward, 17; his brother Larry, 20; Kenneth Singleton, 18; and Oliver singleton, 21, no immediate relation to the Singleton youth. The youths were playing in a restricted area where life guards are not stationed. Heavily shoaled, many sandbars are exposed on low tide but a pitted surface with holes exists when the tide comes in. A flood tide was beginning to run about the time the mishap occurred. A large wave suddenly knocked them down and they were caught by a strong current.
James Earl Minor, 40, of Rock Hill, drowned about 12:10 a.m. Saturday while fishing near the south inlet at Pawleys Island with his son and some friends, Sheriff Woodrow Carter said. He stepped in a deep hole in the creek and vanished before he could be helped, the sheriff said. His body was recovered by fishermen in the Atlantic about 11 hours later.
25 Years Ago, 1995
A group of bicyclists known as the “Lafayette Riders,” with members from both France and America, toured the Waccamaw Neck recently on a journey that covered 600 miles. The cyclists retraced the Revolutionary War travels of the Marquis de Lafayette, the French nobleman who aided the American colonists in the Revolutionary War.
Pawleys Island residents were told this weekend that for the town to annex the Prince George tract was a natural thing, since it gives the town control of the property in case it returns to the open market. Mayor Julian Kelly said a ruling has not been issued on the annexation issue and that the town has five lawyers working on getting the case thrown out of court. He said he felt confident the judge would rule in the town’s favor. “But if we did it illegally, then we’ll just do it again,” he said.
Compiled by Elizabeth Huntsinger from the archives of The Georgetown Times.