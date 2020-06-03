View from the Past: June 3, 2020

125 Years Ago, 1895
Grove’s Tasteless Chill Tonic makes children fat as pigs and is just as good for adults. Sold only on its merits at Iseman’s Drug Store... The steamship Oneida, Captain Ingram, and the steamship Croatian, Captain Hansen, are appointed to sail from New York for Georgetown every Saturday and from Georgetown for New York every Thursday. — H. Kaminski & Co., Agents, Georgetown SC; W.P. Clyde and Company, General Agents, 12 South Wharves, Philadelphia and 5 Bowling Green, New York, NY... Drunkenness in Rock Hill is said to be very much on the increase, owing to the boldness of Blind Tigers.
On Monday, 10th day of June, A.D. 1895, I will offer for sale, at public outcry, before the Court House door, in the City of Georgetown, between the legal hours of sale, on said day, the following parcels of Rice, seized under warrant issue by Clerk of Court for the County of Georgetown, for the enforcement of a land lord’s lien for rent, at the suit of Anna H. Bennett, Executrix of Catherine E. Bennett: 68 barrels Whole Rice, 20 barrels Middling Rice, 6 barrels Small Rice, Marked “B & L,” Lots 5 and 7; 146 Bushels Rice Flour. Terms of Sale, Cash. — James B. Skinner, Sheriff, G.C.
100 Years Ago, 1920
Georgetown will soon have a black theatre. The Palmetto Picture Show Company is being organized by Messrs. Hess and Carnes, two Georgetown citizens who came here from Indiana. Some time ago they purchased the old Farrelly stables on King Street and will build a new theatre there for black people. Work will soon begin on this building and a very attractive building erected.
The Judge Probate for Georgetown County, J.W. Dorrill, is now paying out the pension money to Confederate veterans and the widows of veterans. Applications should be made to him in person... Pawleys Island is becoming known all over the state as a delightful resort to spend the hot summer months and each season parties come by the score from the upper part of the state and the people from Georgetown too make this trip, but the thing we need is a quicker and more regular boat service to and from the island and also a hotel there.
75 Years Ago, 1945
In a raid in the Carver’s Bay section last week, Sheriff Garris Cribb, accompanied by Deputy W.C Carter, captured a whiskey still made from the solid aluminum 250-gallon tank of a B-26 bomber. Two white men, Kelly Roberts and Roushel Powers, were arrested and two gallons of liquor and twelve oak barrels were confiscated. Sheriff Cribb declared, “I have seen many a still in my years of law enforcement but this one takes the cake.”
A memorial service will be held for Private First Class Andrew W. Jordan Jr., 12th Cavalry, on Sunday, June 3, at 3:30 p.m. at the Pentecostal Holiness Church, which is located on Front and Congdon Streets. Private Jordan was killed in action April 3rd, 1945, while on duty on Luzon Island in the Philippines. He was the oldest son of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Jordan of McDonald Road. He was well liked among his comrades, and his mother has received several letters from his commanding officers concerning his fearlessness and bravery. He had been awarded the Silver Star Medal for gallantry in action on Leyte, Philippine Islands.
50 Years Ago, 1970
A marshland battle has erupted at Pawleys Island. A proposed 75-foot wide canal through the marsh along a new mean highwater mark has provoked strong protest from property owners and vacationers throughout the Carolinas. The prospect that fill from the canal placed above the new mean high tide line would result in erection of houses on what was once marshlands has underscored many protests.
The name of Georgetown will disappear from all vessels and boats claiming Georgetown as homeport under a new Coast Guard regulation that takes place June 19. Charleston has been designated home port for all vessels now having Georgetown as their home port. Vessel owners have two years in which to change home port working under the new regulation.
25 Years Ago, 1995
A tireless civic activist and volunteer, North Litchfield’s Linda Ketron wears many hats – one of which is a bike helmet. Being irritated with a dependency on cars, Linda and her friends initiated Bike the Neck, a project to provide a bike path – for bicycling, walking or roller blading – from Murrells Inlet to the Waccamaw Bridge.
Excitement is beginning to build along Front street as city residents and organizers with Georgetown Business and Professional Women put the final touches on the 1995 Harborwalk Festival, planned for June 24-25. Planning has entered the final stages, and Harborwalk officials have signed the contract with this year’s headliner band, The Tams.
Compiled by Elizabeth Huntsinger from the archives of The Georgetown Times.