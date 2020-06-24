View from the Past: June 24, 2020

125 Years Ago, 1895
Several black families, who sailed from Savannah on the steamship Horsa for Liberia, as part of the colonists to that country, returned Sunday to Philadelphia on the steamship Kensington from Liverpool. The black families say that Liberia is unsuited to unacclimated Americans and that death from fever will probably be the lot of many colonists.
When arguing the woman suffrage question, we have often heard men say that a woman has no right to be equal with a man. Why, certainly not! She always was and always will be his superior in every way. When she is equal to a man you generally hear her spoken of as a very bad character... Mr. P.H. Lachicotte, who has gone through a long spell of sickness in Columbia, is now with his father’s family on Pawleys Island... The members of the Star fire engine company went on an excursion to Mt. Arena on Thursday.
100 Years Ago, 1920
A Savannah buyer, here to buy large orders of lumber for a Savannah firm, has succumbed in a Georgetown hotel. Mr. D.C. Forman, of Savannah, Georgia, was taken with an attack of acute indigestion and died at the Tourist Hotel. Upon his return to the hotel on Thursday morning from the mills of J.F. Tyson where he had been to buy lumber, he was attacked with acute indigestion. Medical attention was rendered by Drs. Bruorton and Sawyer.
Mr. E.W. Kaminski, accompanied by Messrs. F.L. Siau, C.W. Rosa, Harold Kaminski and Dr. H.M. Hucks, left on Tuesday afternoon on his magnificent yacht Ulano for a cruise of about two weeks. . . Mr. Earl Miller, of New York, is visiting Mr. and Mrs. William Miller and Mr. J.F. Bourne on South Island. . . Mr. Henry Pyatt spent the weekend on Pawleys Island. . . A large house party of about twenty young people chaperoned by Mesdames L.G. Walker and J.C. Murphy are spending ten days on Pawleys Island. . . Messrs. A.I. Woodcock, R.P. Shuford, A.J. Dundas, A.M. Schneider and Fritz Young motored to Kingstree Wednesday evening.
75 Years Ago, 1945
A gala War Bond dance will be staged at the State Guard Armory on Friday night, June 29, it has been announced. Dancing will begin at 9:00 and continue until 1:00. Admission will be by a War Bond purchased at the door or during the Seventh War Loan Drive. Music for the affair will be furnished by Don Juan and his Cavaliers with several featured vocalists... Permission to construct a fishing pier in the Atlantic Ocean on Pawleys Island has been granted by the War Department to St. Julien L. Springs, it was revealed yesterday. The hearing had been postponed because of objections to the pier by property owners of the island. Mr. Springs declared today, “If there had been no objections, people would be fishing on the pier this summer.”
Times Tattles by I.D. Clare: County Game Warden George E. Doyle was singing to a bunch of goats and geese on Screven Street Wednesday night. He was accompanied by Archibald Rutledge Jr.. .. Royce Green of Andrews bought an old ox. He then swapped it out for a little white mule. He camouflaged the mule as a Shetland pony and sold it at a cut-throat price to Roy Harrelson for his little son... Members of the Business Men’s Club pridefully inspected their remodeled club house at Camp Fogel on Winyah Bay Wednesday night.
50 Years Ago, 1970
Prompt action on seeking relief for Georgetown’s critical traffic situation was called for at a meeting of City Council Thursday. “We have been dragging our feet on the traffic situation and we need to get moving. Conditions can only get worse,” Councilman W.D. Bourne declared. “Screven Street is virtually impassable with two lanes of traffic, and Broad Street isn’t much better,” he said. “Fraser Street is impossible. Something is going to have to be done and done quickly.”
The fire that destroyed the Pawleys island Pavillion last Tuesday apparently was deliberately set, Sheriff Woodrow Carter said yesterday. Gasoline was detected in the smoldering ruins of the fire that burned the pavilion to a total loss, the sheriff said. Indications are that the building was doused with gasoline and set afire, he said. Fire had completely engulfed the dance hall when the blaze was detected by nearby residents about 5 a.m. Tuesday. Arson experts of SLED were called to Pawleys, and an extensive investigation is still underway, Sheriff Carter said. The Pawleys Island Pavillion Company is considering whether to rebuild with a frame structure of the same design that was burned or with a fire proof building. The organization plans to rebuild by 1971.
25 Years Ago, 1995
Let’s put on the ritz this weekend for our visitors. Harborwalk is more than a yearly festival. The Eighth Annual Harborwalk Festival grew out of a one-day celebration in 1988 to dedicate the boardwalk on the north side of the Sampit River. The success of the affair, which attracted thousands of locals and visitors to Front Street, marshaled into an annual event that spreads over two days in a city steeped in tradition and history, a true gem on the Atlantic Seaboard.
The Goat Island Yacht Club is sponsoring a Boat Parade on Tuesday, July 4, at 7 p.m. The parade will precede the Georgetown fireworks display at dark. Boats will pass in review in front of the Harborwalk, led by the Jolly Rover, accommodating the parade grand marshal Capt. Sam Crayton. The ship’s bell trophy will be awarded the best decorated boat with a patriotic theme. Judges will be aboard the flagship Shrimp ‘N’ Grits. Interested boaters are asked to contact Margaret Ulrichsen at the Boat Shed.
Compiled by Elizabeth Huntsinger from the archives of The Georgetown Times.