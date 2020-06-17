View from the Past: June 17, 2020

125 Years Ago, 1895
There was a wreck on the G. & W. railroad on Friday evening last, near White’s Creek, caused by a car loaded with rock for the jetties bursting open, throwing some of the freight cars off the track. The authorities had to transfer passengers and mails at this break, as it was impossible to pass. The damages have been repaired... We now have on hand a quantity of mosquito nets and bobinettes at Ladies’ Bazaar. Also, come and examine our stock of Blue Enamel Ware.
There will be a meeting of the Marion’s Men of Winyah on the 19th instant. Requisitions will be needed from every soldier and it is necessary for each one to carry to the meeting everything he has... We are pleased to hear that Capt. C. S. Causey is again aboard the Driver. Many friends of his, here along the Waccamaw Line, will welcome at his return to his old position where he was engaged for many years and in which he became so popular.
100 Years Ago, 1920
The propeller of the ship Brunswick was lost on Saturday in the Sampit River. It was necessary to send to Charleston for an expert driver to come and locate it before the Brunswick could make her regular trips. Diver Fardue came up Monday morning and the propeller was located and the Brunswick is on the job again.
Leon Weinburg of Manning, and Dallah W. McKenzie of Olanta, were injured, the latter very seriously, on Pawleys Island Monday afternoon by the collapse of a lookout house on the sand hill below which they sat watching the surf bathers. Mr. McKenzie, a young civil engineer, was hurled beneath the wreckage. His limbs were paralyzed as a result of his injuries. He was brought from the island Monday night and taken Tuesday morning to the hospital in Charleston. Mr. Weinburg, while painfully bruised, is not thought seriously hurt. He is a prominent merchant of Manning. He and his wife, the former Miss Cornelia Ehrich of Georgetown, is with him at their summer home on the island.
75 Years Ago, 1945
Jack H. Smith, of the Fifth Army in Italy, has returned home. The son of Mr. and Mrs. N.L. Smith of Georgetown, he is the first soldier in Georgetown to receive a discharge under the point system. He served with the Field Artillery of the Fifth Army under General Mark Clark in the African, Tunisian and Italian Campaigns. His twin brothers, Arnold and Donald, are both overseas. Arnold has been missing for seven months and Donald is in England.
Times Tattle by I.D. Clare: Dick Stanland says that mosquitoes are terrible this year on Santee. “They are so thick that the children can’t come out of the house to play,” he said. “And if you leave your car windows down for even a few minutes, your windshield will be so covered with them that you can’t see.”
50 Years Ago, 1970
Over 1,000 persons have signed petitions asking the Army Corps of Engineers to hold a public hearing in Georgetown County on whether a permit should be issued for a 75-foot wide canal through the Pawleys Island marsh. Similar petitions are being circulated in other parts of the Carolinas. One petition, signed by 85 residents of the Parkersville area near Pawleys, also expressed opposition to the filling of salt marshes in the county.
The Pawleys Island Pavilion, enjoyed by young people for a decade, burned to a total loss about 5 a.m. Tuesday with only the piling remaining. Flames had engulfed the building when the fire was detected and the alarm sounded by a nearby resident, Larry Holliday. The present pavilion was built by a non-profit corporation founded by Georgetown businessmen and Pawleys Island property owners after an earlier pavilion burned in the late 1950’s. The cause of the fire is unknown.
25 Years Ago, 1995
Fire destroyed two Georgetown landmarks early Saturday morning. The Lafayette Restaurant on Church Street erupted in a blaze at around 2 a.m. The fire moved quickly and spread to the adjoining Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6444 building. Georgetown firefighters were on the scene within minutes after a motorist spotted the fire and stopped at the police station eight blocks away to report it. Midway firefighters arrived with their aerial ladder truck about 3:14 a.m. City Fire Chief Jim Sargent said if the city’s fire department had its own ladder truck the buildings might have been saved.
Hometown entertainers will take six stages during the 1995 Harborwalk Festival next weekend. “We are so thrilled with the quality of entertainers we have attracted this year. We have a lot of favorites returning. These are your neighbors, church members and friends who have volunteered their time to perform,” said Peggy Wayne, festival chairman. Georgetown native and seasoned performer Joey Carter is scheduled to start off Saturday morning at the main stage on Broad and Front Streets.
Compiled by Elizabeth Huntsinger from the archives of The Georgetown Times.