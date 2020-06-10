View from the Past: June 10, 2020

125 Years Ago, 1895
We hope Council will not go to the extreme in dealing with the bicycle riders because of the carelessness and indifference of a few cyclists. Pass a law holding each individual rider for any damage inflicted and not make the good suffer because of the bad. A fine of $10 or confiscating the wheel will be a good remedy for careless people who ride through the city at breakneck speed.
All old soldiers and many others will be interested to know that Miss Josephine S. Kershaw, daughter of the late General J.B. Kershaw, will be married in Camden on June 12th. The groom will be W. Bratton De Loach, who is widely and favorably known as one of the brightest young men in the state.. .Travel from the upcountry has set in, with several ladies and gentlemen arriving by train last week and going over to this superb summer resort... Two bicycles came together with a rush on Wednesday, one of which was smashed all to pieces. Careless driving.
100 Years Ago, 1920
The Howard School closes on Friday, June 11 after a record-breaking year, especially in point of enrollment, which reached 1,290 students, 600 of whom are in the first grade. The school is greatly over-crowded in all departments. The senior class this year consists of 15 members, four boys and 11 girls. The commencement exercises begin tomorrow afternoon at Bethesda Baptist Church, when the annual sermon will be preached to the school. On Wednesday evening at 8:30, at Bethesda, the graduating exercises will be held.
The Winyah Schools will close their spring term session on Friday night at 8:30 when the commencement program will come to a close with the graduating exercises in the auditorium. The graduating class consists of five boys and one girl. The enrollment year was very successful with 560 pupils. Union services will be held in the school auditorium Sunday night, June 6th, with a sermon.
75 Years Ago, 1945
Paul Green, farmer and cattle raiser of the Oak Grove section, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of 50 gasoline coupons and several tire certificates in Federal court in Charleston this week and was given a sentence of eight months in jail. The offense took place several months ago.
Times Tattles by I.D. Clare: Five Georgetown men underwent a harrowing experience last Sunday while on their way to the Hector wreck for fishing. Carl Amos, Ralph Ford, “Chink” Rosa, “Panther” Johnson and Johnny Broach left at 6:00 and got six miles out to sea when the shrimping boat they were aboard developed engine trouble and they had to anchor in the rough waters which were whipped up by a stiff south-east breeze. The Coast Guard patrol located the shrimper at 11:00 that night and it took them 30 minutes to get a tow line aboard on account of the roughness of the sea. The fishermen are keeping it a dark secret as to which ones were the sickest. They were landed in Georgetown at 3:00 Monday morning. Rene Cathou accompanied the patrol craft in its search for the overdue party.
50 Years Ago, 1970
Mrs. Hope Tyler Montgomery, widow of Col. Robert Leaming Montgomery of Villanova, Pennsylvania, and Mansfield Plantation of Georgetown, died Saturday, June 6, at her home, Ardrosson, at Villanova. Rites were held Tuesday and a private interment followed at Ardrosson.
The two-story house of Phillip Horry at the corner of Queen and Highmarket Streets burned to a total loss shortly after midnight Friday. No one was injured in the fire that engulfed the Horry home. Several children of the Horry family escaped from the second floor by climbing down a porch, a fireman said. The dwelling was ablaze when firemen reached the scene.
25 Years Ago, 1995
Sandy Island Associates, a corporate forestry group, won a federal case last month to build a bridge to the last stretch of undeveloped land in the Waccamaw Neck. Previously, the only way to harvest timber from the property, which is two-thirds owned by the corporation, was by barge to the mainland. Sandy Island’s 120 residents and a host of environmental groups are appealing the judge’s May ruling, saying this bridge will bring large-scale development to the quiet island, which is comprised of mostly descendants from rice plantation slaves.
The painting by artist Mimi Baruch selected for the official 1995 Harborwalk Poster depicts “Old Man River” Henry Smith with his guitar singing in front of the Strand Theatre, a little girl sitting on the sidewalk and children running and playing as locals and tourists listen to Smith sing his famous river songs. Smith has been a longtime favorite at the Harborwalk Festivals. The poster was unveiled during a garden party at the Dupre House Bed and Breakfast Inn on Monday.
Compiled by Elizabeth Huntsinger from the archives of The Georgetown Times.