View from the Past: July 8, 202

1 25 Years Ago, 1895
Black citizens of Georgetown celebrated July 4th with an excursion, roller skating and a sparring match between two young men... The Masons took the day off Wednesday and had an outing on the ocean, fishing and frolicking... The whiskey constables seized recently at Florence several gallons of whiskey marked “for private use,” belonging to several of our friends. We hope they will recover it and let us help them destroy it... Every train and steamer brings in a new lot of goods and fresh groceries for J.B. Steele.
The Georgetown Rifle Guards went to North Island on Thursday aboard the tug “Congdon,” for a shooting match. The shooting was miserable; whether the boys partook of unlimited beer or were thinking too strongly of the girls they left behind them, we know not. Of course we did not shoot; we partook of the iced beer and a bath. The homeward trip was made in an hour and ten minutes, thanks to Capt. Springs and his fast boat, the time being enlivened by songs. We are under obligations to Capt. S. M. Ward for a delightful time.
100 Years Ago, 1920
The Georgetown Women’s Temperance Christian Union had the pleasure of entertaining Mrs. Emma Graves Dietrick and Miss Cleo Attaway in June. Mrs. Dietrick is one of our national organizers, and Miss Attaway is our state organizer. A great number think that because national prohibition has been ratified, we can just sit back and fold our hands, but our work has just begun. The liquor interests are working harder than ever trying to get the voters to see that liquor is necessary for the welfare of the people. Miss Attaway explained the necessity of circulating temperance literature. Miss Dietrick gave some interesting facts about continuing the fight against liquor.
Tom Johnson, a man charged with larceny from the Seaboard Railroad and also the American Express Company, at Georgetown, was this week arrested in Columbia and brought back to Georgetown. He had been stealing from these companies for some time and was conducting a store. An attempt was made to arrest him and he escaped and until this week it was not known where he was. He is now in the county jail awaiting trial.
75 Years Ago, 1945
Times Tattles by I.D. Clare – Chief of Police Fred Nobles is worrying whether he is going to get pullman reservations for a trip on July 18. Fred is going to attend the FBI National Police Academy for 14 weeks but first he has to take his wife and children to Providence, Rhode Island.
Times Tattles by I.D. Clare – Fourth of July passed quietly here. Only four persons were arrested by the Police Department, Sheriff Garrett Cribb’s force and State Highway Patrolman Lanier... Solicitor J. Reuben Long lost his wrist watch in the court room Thursday and was kidded that he got so excited over a case that he gave it to the jury as evidence.
50 Years Ago, 1970
The Fourth of July was a loud, noisy and happy affair as Georgetown tipped its hat with streamers flying. A community fireworks display brought the largest turnout yet to a July 4 fireworks exhibition on the boulevard. Using six mortars, Georgetown firemen discharged a glow of aerial fireworks over the boulevard where a Revolutionary War fort once stood. Spectators jammed the boulevard and small fleet of outboards, houseboats and cabin cruisers idled offshore to see the display.
Independence Day prompted a turnout of 35 decorated cars and three motorcycles for the annual Pawleys Island parade organized by Mrs. Lamar Bunn, who rode on a motorcycle. The motorcade was led up and down the island by Deputy Sheriff B.A. Grantham. Holding a full-size American flag in an open convertible was parade marshal Mrs. Sam Bondurant of Danville, Virginia. Parade line-up assembled near the site of the former Pawleys Island Pavillion.
25 Years Ago, 1995
A special event was held on July 4rth at Bethel A.M.E. Church Cemetery in the Kent Community to dedicate a monument and church bell. The church, built in 1881, was unused since 1973 as families had moved away, and was torn down. The bell, which originally hung in the church tower, was used to call worshippers together and toll the sad news of someone’s passing. The bell now has a permanent resting place in the monument at the church site. After the dedication, a feast was held with barbecue chicken and ribs, chicken pileau, corn-on-the-cob, salad string beans, rolls, lemonade, watermelon and cakes.
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources became the second agency this week to block a plan by private developers to build a bridge to Sandy Island. The plan, also rejected by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, was denied because of concerns over the protection of endangered species after the bridge is built and timber harvesting begins. The plan by Sandy Island Associates does not list specific management practices or explain how wildlife officials will be consulted during timber management.
Compiled by
Elizabeth Huntsinger