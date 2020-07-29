View from the Past: July 29, 2020

125 Years Ago, 1895
We are indebted to Capt. H.T. McDonald for the largest watermelon of the season. We had no means of weighing it, but we judge it would have tipped the beam at 60 or 65 pounds. If anyone thinks he can beat it we will undertake to record the size, weight and flavor. Send it along.
Mr. Max Ringle sold out his stock of goods on Saturday. This action on his part seemed to put his creditors to thinking, and now it will result in a law suit. Mr. Ringle has already been arrested on several warrants and gave bond for his appearance.
100 Years Ago, 1920
Many years ago a school was started by the Daughters of the Revolution for the benefit of girls in the country who otherwise would never have known or had a chance for a real life, or insight into the operations of civic conditions throughout the county. Does the public know the extent of the work done by this small band of women? Probably not. The school has the capacity of twelve pupils, and of those who have benefitted, two are in institutions of the proper kind studying to be nurses. Another is clerking and making a living, while another has consummated the crowning glory of a woman’s life by making a nice home for a good man.
A post office has been established at Pawleys Island for the summer months in order to accommodate the visitors who are crowding the island daily. Mr. Charlie Morris has been appointed postmaster.
75 Years Ago, 1945
Soundman Third Class George Wilburn Carnley, USN, age 27, of Georgetown, was aboard the Charleston-built USS Pringle when she took a blow from a suicide plane and sank off the coast of Okinawa last April. “When the plane hit us, all of us blacked out for a few seconds and when I woke up I was getting up off the deck. Our skipper ordered us to abandon ship, so I climbed down the side of the bridge and got in the water and swam away. I was about 50 yards away when the ship sank. We started looking around for life rafts and took the wounded to them. In the meantime, the battle went on and the other ships were under attack. Around two and a half hours later, the ships around us picked us up.”
Times Tattles by I.D. Clare – Guardsmen Carl Speight, C. W. Hicks and Paschal Baxter of Company M won places on the five-man rifle team chosen from the third Battalion in competitive shooting in Kingstree Sunday. They will now compete in Brigade matches at Fort Moultrie during the annual encampment.
50 Years Ago, 1970
Gary Pierce, Georgetown County Sanitarian, said a good crop of mosquitoes had hatched during recent rains. The wet weather, however, forced cancellation of an aerial spraying. Pierce had taken larvae samples from fill areas that dried up during the recent hot, dry weather. In wet weather, one acre of such fill can give birth to 43,000 mosquitoes. Aerial spraying of the City of Georgetown and adjoining areas is planned for early Friday morning if weather is permitting.
The State Ports Authority has applied to the Army Corps of Engineers for a permit to dredge a shipping channel from near the present Ports Authority terminal on the Sampit River cutoff to a proposed new dock at the bend of the Sampit River at Georgetown Steel Corporation. The new shipping channel, to be utilized by ore vessels, would be connected to a small boat channel in the old Sampit River behind Front Street.
25 Years Ago, 1995
Georgetown moved one step closer Tuesday to hopefully a deeper port and channel. A U.S. Senate Subcommittee approved $300,000 in funding a feasibility study to determine whether the harbor can be deepened or modifications completed to improve navigation through the channel. The funds were requested by Sen. Fritz Hollings, a member of the Senate Energy and Water Appropriations Subcommittee. “This is the first step toward getting the money to pay for a study on what’s happening below water level in the harbor,” Hollings said.
Dan Meyers, a Navy veteran and former New York policeman, recently was in Georgetown with his 18-foot canoe “Wind Dagger,” in which he has traveled more than 4,500 miles in the past two years during his Discover America voyage, sleeping in tent quarters aboard the canoe. Joining the Navy during Vietnam, he was an East Coast Seal, participating in two Apollo recoveries.
Compiled by Elizabeth Huntsinger from the archives of The Georgetown Times.