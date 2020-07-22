View from the Past: July 22, 2020

125 Years Ago, 1895
Dr. C.W. Bailey performed a difficult piece of work on Sunday last, extracting a broken needle from the foot of a little black girl... On last Thursday morning, the three-masted Clyde Steamship “George W. Clyde,” with bunting flying from every mast and commanded by Capt. McKie, steamed up the harbor and was soon moored to the Clyde wharf, where a cargo of naval stores, shingles and lumber awaited her. This arrival, as she passed along the waterfront, attracted a great many persons, as the “Clyde,” with ample passenger accommodations, is the largest ship that has ever arrived here. When we get deep water on our bar and more railroads, we will show you the most progressive place in the State. As it is, notwithstanding storms for two years, financial depression and low prices for our products, Georgetown is slowly but surely forging ahead.
The Pawleys Island Hotel is full of people at present from Columbia, Marion, Darlington, Florence, and Georgetown, and also from Atlanta and Augusta, Georgia, and every train brings others seeking rest and recreation. Some of the cures of this seaside resort are truly marvelous. With fine surf bathing, the island is surrounded by salt water with no fresh water passing anywhere near. Up to about ten or twelve years ago, it was practically unknown, except to the planters of our county, who made their homes there. A large marooning party from Georgetown is spending a couple of weeks there now. There is no place like Pawleys Island for absolute rest and recuperation from the usual summer tired feeling of prostration.
100 Years Ago, 1920
E.S. Triplet, a young white man, who said he says he is from Maryland and came from Charleston the first of the week, plead guilty Thursday morning to three charges of larceny and carrying a concealed weapon. Claiming he was with the Chicago Portrait Company, he made several calls to homes in Georgetown to secure orders for enlarged pictures and while there stole a pistol, two savings banks with coins and a watch. Young Triplet, who looks to be about 24, is thought to be wanted in Savannah. Recorder Shuford stated that he felt no hesitancy about giving him the limit of the court, as he was an able-bodied man and if he had wanted to work could have secured a job in Georgetown in 30 minutes’ time. He was fined $100 for each offense or 30 days on the chain gang. He said he would be forced to go to the chain gang.
The Wigwam is the new name of the fountain and cigar store located on the corner of Front and Screven Streets. The store will be opened for business Saturday afternoon, July 31st. They will carry a complete stock of cigars, cigarettes, candies, confectionaries and stationary. Mr. S. Parks, of Columbia, purchased the store from Mr. Fritz Young. Mr. Parks was born in Georgetown but left here when he was an infant.
75 Years Ago, 1945
Technical Sergeant John L. Altman, son of Mr. and Mrs. John G. Altman of Georgetown, is a supply sergeant with a Signal Company of the 13th AAF Service Command in the Dutch East Indies. His unit is part of the Jungle Air Force that has battled from Guadalcanal to China. He wears the Good Conduct Medal and Battle Stars for participation in the Guadalcanal, Northern Solomons and New Guinea Campaigns.
Times Tattles by I.D. Clare – Rainey Cathou is wondering if he can get two half-dead men to work for him. “Just so they can stand on their feet for a five hours will be all right,” he said, “and I’ll do all the work.”... An elderly gentleman, who thinks he is sill under 30, was holding hands with a charming 16-year-old las on Front Street this week. He played it safely, however, and told his wife before the scandal-mongers could get around.
50 Years Ago, 1970
Harry Meyers Jr., 19, drowned while playing in the Sampit River with friends at Smith’s Landing about 2 p.m. Sunday, according to Sheriff Woodrow Carter. The youngster, playing with other teenagers, drowned in about seven feet of water, Sheriff Carter said. The youngster was a resident of the Sampit section, where his father Harry Meyers Sr., is engaged in the pulpwood business. The youth’s body was recovered about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
A 40-year old Lake City father and his 17-year-old son drowned while swimming in the surf at the south end of Pawleys Island on low tide Sunday afternoon. Carl Bryant of Lake City and his son, Dexter, went down in the ocean before effective help could be rendered. The accident happened about 2:15 p.m. about five houses up from the last cottage on the south end. The father was recovered just after the incident, but efforts to revive him failed. The son’s body was spotted in the surf later, Sheriff Woodrow Carter said. A strong undertow and dips in the ocean’s floor have been common throughout the year.
25 Years Ago, 1995
“A Guide to the City of Georgetown Historic District,” a book in progress for the past five years, will be available to the public on August 9 at the Rice Museum Gallery. The new guidebook contains some material from a 1974 guidebook and a 1980 revision. The new material is largely based on the research of Katherine Richardson, who was engaged by The Georgetown Historical Society in 1991. She has run title searches on all of the houses listed and conducted architectural surveys of 22 of the 44 residences included.
Talks this week may be a major stepping stone toward the building of swimming pools in Georgetown County. State Senator Yancey McGill informed a group of community leaders that funds may be available to construct two swimming pools — one in Andrews and another in Georgetown. As far back as 1920, there was movement in Georgetown County to have a public pool constructed.
Compiled by Elizabeth Huntsinger from the archives of The Georgetown Times.