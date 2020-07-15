View from the Past: July 15, 2020

125 Years Ago, 1895
On last Saturday night the sad news reached Georgetown that Maurice Emanuel, one of its former highly esteemed citizens, had died that day in Sumter. Mr. Emanuel was born and lived most of his life in Georgetown and was about 43 years of age. He was in business until about a year ago, when his failing health necessitated giving up business entirely. He had been living in Brunswick, Ga., Summerville and Sumter in hopes that the benefits of the climate of those places would restore his shattered health. His remains were brought here Sunday night and interred in the Jewish Cemetery of this place Monday afternoon. The family have the sincere sympathy of this community in their sad affliction.
100 Years Ago, 1920
One of the greatest needs in Georgetown is a swimming pool for the youngsters in the city and we understand that the Civic League is anxious to cooperate with City Council and the citizens in an effort to make this possible. The city has plenty of water and it is believed they would be willing to have a pool located on the water works property. The young boys of the city need a place of recreation. The extreme danger of boys getting drowned in the river here is very apparent, and only very recently a young boy lost his life in the Sampit River due to the extreme depth and this should be a warning for other boys to stay away from this water.
Captain George H. Watts, a live long resident, died at his home this morning on Meeting Street. He leaves no relatives; his wife and children proceeded him to the grave some years ago. Capt. Watts was 74 years of age and for a number of years was a pilot on the Georgetown bar. His friends are many in Georgetown. He was a good citizen and held in high esteem.
75 Years Ago, 1945
Time Tattles by I.D. Clare – Clarence Steinhart and Pat McClary thought they had found a booby trap on Pawleys Island. Ordinance experts from Myrtle Beach were hastily summoned with demolition equipment. The infernal thing turned out to be a bobbin from a textile mill.
Wirt (Happy) Stover, seven years old, of Greenville, was severely bitten by a barracuda while playing in the surf at Pawleys Island Sunday. The child’s left foot was badly mangled with leg ligaments torn. His hands were also mangled, though not seriously, as he attempted to free himself. The child’s father, nearby, went to his rescue and rushed him to Myrtle Beach Army Hospital where physicians gave him plasma. Later he was flown in a B-25 bomber from Myrtle Beach Army Air Base to Greenville, where he was placed in a hospital.
50 Years Ago, 1970
A car collided with a house trailer on the south end of Pawleys Island late Sunday night with a rude awakening and a shaking up for all concerned. The car, driven by a teen-age boy, failed to cut a right angle corner on the built-up, several-tiered portion of the south end. The trailer, a permanent-type cottage residence, is located at the dead-end of the Pawleys Island roadway leading from the south end on the ocean front. No injuries were reported.
A prince of a boat arrived in Georgetown Tuesday morning and took up its place at the outer dock at the Gulf Marina on Front Street. It was the palatial yacht, “The A and Eagle,” owned by the famed Anheuser-Busch beer complex, enroute to Annapolis, New York and Newport to stand by for the America’s Cup races. Its noble proportions extended beyond both ends of the dock and loomed like a two-story building. The yacht is powered by twin 425 HP Caterpillar diesel engines.
25 Years Ago, 1995
Down the Sampit, the times they are ‘a changing. We’ve got a fine steel schooner in town now, the “Jolly Rover.” She docks down by the Francis Marion Park, and takes passengers for a river and bay cruise three times a day. If trimming the jib – or hooking up the boom tackle and letting her run to the knot – isn’t exactly your cup of mead, maybe you’d like to get yourself into the newest vessel going: the two-man sea kayak. Light and fun and easy to use, these boats are not only fun, they’re colorful too.
Chessie the Manattee, tracked up and down the East Coast by a radio transmitter, is heading north at about 25 miles a day and may be returning to the Chesapeake Bay. Pawleys Island resident Al Freeman said he saw a large marine animal moving down Pawleys Creek through Midway Inlet last Wednesday. He said it was casting a six-inch bow wave in front of it and he assumed it was a manatee. Two sightings of the same manatee were reported Tuesday in Charleston. To report any manatee sightings, call the Department of Natural Resources hotline.
Compiled by Elizabeth Huntsinger from the archives of The Georgetown Times.