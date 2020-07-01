View from the Past: July 1, 2020

125 Years Ago, 1895
Among the graduates of the Howard School last month was Annie L. Mouzon, daughter of Jas. Mouzon, who took several prizes including a silver cup. Her essay was well spoken of, and reflects credit not only upon the pupil but also upon her teachers... Because of the large amount of turpentine on hand, the steamer “Planter” made and extra trip to this port on Monday, and yesterday carried away 1000 barrels of turpentine... There were no services at the Baptist Church on Sunday evening. The congregation were there, but they had failed to secure a preacher and they quietly dismissed themselves.
On last Monday morning the closing exercises of Miss Mary Morgan’s school took place at the New Standard Theatre and was witnessed by a large and appreciative audience. Promptly at 11 o’clock the entire school marched in and took their seats on the stage, and the programme was gone through without the slightest bit of embarrassment. The prizes were all presented by the Hon. LeGrand G. Walker in his usual felicitous style. Miss Beulah Cuttino and Miss Kate Morgan rendered all the piano accompaniments. The urbane ushers for the occasion were Messrs. George Haselden, James Inman, Edward Haselden and Bachman Doar.
100 Years Ago, 1920
Spend July 5th at PAWLEYS ISLAND. Special Schedule Will Be Inaugurated To Accommodate The Crowds! Boat leaves Georgetown Saturday at 5 PM and Monday at 10:30 AM. Boat leaves Hagley Monday at 6 PM, Tuesday at 8 AM and 11:30 AM. Visit The Best Beach In South Carolina.
The marriage of Mr. Thomas E. Isaac to Miss Katherine Isaac took place on Sunday, June 27, at 9:30 a.m. The Isaac-Isaac union was solemnized at St. Mary’s Church... The telephone line at Pawleys Island has been fixed and the line is now in use, being of considerable value to the visitors at the hotel.
75 Years Ago, 1945
For performance of duty in action against the enemy during the recent fighting in the Carabello Mountains of Northern Luzon, Private First Class R.R. Lambert, husband of Mrs. Odell Lambert, who, with their three children Elizabeth, June and R. Dean, lives at Andrews, has been awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge. A member of the veteran 32nd Division’s crack 128th Infantry Regiment, Pfc. Lambert Jr. has been blasting holes with grenades, dynamite and TNT in the battle to secure the Villa Verde Trail. He is also entitled to wear the Philippine Liberation medal.
Times Tattles by I.D. Clare – Skinner Bellune and Bubber Brockington captured a sea turtle and gave it to a friend with the proviso that it be named after a certain party in town. It was, and is thriving in captivity... Walter Pate, FBI agent in Myrtle Beach, stopped by this office recently to renew his subscription to The Times... T.G. Samworth said that when he got to heaven he was going to request that he be assigned to the weather department, as he didn’t like the way is being run now.
50 Years Ago, 1970
Hopsewee, a typical Low Country rice plantation home of the early eighteenth century, is open to the public this summer. Recently acquired by the James T. Maynard family, the plantation, situated on a bluff overlooking the North Santee River, was the birthplace of Thomas Lynch Jr., who signed the Declaration of Independence. The Maynards stress that their purchase of Hopsewee is a preservation rather than a restoration. Two cypress shingled outbuildings probably served as kitchens during plantation days. Each outbuilding has a large fireplace on one side of the chimney and a double fireplace on the other. The division was for a hot fire and a simmering fire.
Colonel and Mrs. Hugh M. Rutledge, of Newport News, Virginia, spent last weekend here with us. Col. Rutledge is a former McClellanville resident, and a nephew of Dr. Archibald Rutledge, of Spartanburg and Hampton Plantation
25 Years Ago, 1995
Georgetown County residents along the stretch of Highway 521 where a major widening project is planned toward Andrews will soon be getting knocks at their doors. On Friday, S.C. Transportation Department officials reported they will soon begin purchasing rights-of-way from property in the path of the project from Nine Mile Curve to Manning. “It will be a year before any actual acquisitions are finalized. Then they will have some additional time to make relocation plans,” said a project engineer for the department.
Coastal Carolina University professor James L. Michie enjoys reading the dirt. Just as the plot of a novel emerges chapter by chapter, so does the ground where archaeologist Michie and his team unearth artifacts of a society that used to be. In 1993, Michie led a search for the ruins of The Oaks, the plantation home of Joseph and Theodosia Burr Alston, wealthy rice planters of the Waccamaw Neck in the early 1800s. Michie established the location of the plantation home, overseer’s and driver’s homes, cabins of the enslaved, and barn and service buildings. In 1994, he excavated the 234-year-old plantation house.
