Two opportunities for food pickup tomorrow in Andrews

There are two opportunities for free food pickup tomorrow in Andrews.
During the regular Andrews town council meeting earlier tonight, Mayor Frank McClary announced that tomorrow, Friday, June 19, the Town of Andrews in partnership with the Eastern Coast Disaster Recovery Group, will offer free fresh fruits and vegetables from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 303 E. Main Street in Andrews, (the old movie gallery parking lot). The first hour will be for senior citizens only.
It was also announced that Helping Hands of Andrews will be passing along bags of food Friday morning starting at 9 a.m. Their office is located at 37 East Main Street.