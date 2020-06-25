Tidelands Health hosting free testing event at CCU

With the tremendous demand for COVID-19 testing in South Carolina, Tideland Health will have a free testing event on Friday, June 26, at Coastal Carolina University at 10 a.m. until testing supplies are exhausted.
This is the largest free community drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic in the region to date. Tidelands Health has conducted nearly 6,500 free COVID-19, since May 30, and expanded their testing capacity at Friday’s clinic to 2,500 individuals.
All participants have to do is drive up to be tested and remain in their vehicles throughout the process. Testing will be available while supplies last.
