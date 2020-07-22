Tidelands Health alters coronavirus testing schedule to meet weekend demand

Tidelands Health has adjusted the date of an approaching COVID-19 drive-through testing event due to higher community demand for weekend testing.
The free testing event on Friday, July 24, will continue as planned at Coastal Carolina University. However, the testing event originally planned for Friday, July 31, at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium is moving to Aug. 1.
Both events will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m or while testing supplies last.
“Some community members, because of work or other responsibilities, are unable to get their COVID-19 test on a weekday,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer of Tidelands Health. “We want to make this testing convenient and available to our entire community, so – with the help of DHEC, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, local law enforcement and other partners – we were able to shift the July 31 event by a day to provide weekend access to testing.”
As always, the free testing events are open to everyone. Pre-screening is not required. Participants simply drive up to be tested and remain in their vehicles throughout the process.
Community members who need additional information about COVID-19 or the testing events may visit tidelandshealth.org, call the Tidelands Health COVID-19 Nurse Line at 843-652-8800 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or call 1-866-TIDELANDS, which operates 24 hours a day.