Three local politicians host blood drive in Myrtle Beach

U.S. Representative for South Carolina’s 7th congressional district Tom Rice, along with Horry County and Georgetown County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson and Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy held a blood drive in the parking lot of Founders Center in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, July 16.
The three politicians partnered with The Blood Connection, which is affiliated with the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) for the event. The Blood Connection provided three bloodmobiles for people to donate blood in.
Rice, Richardson and Blain-Bellamy all had COVID-19 and wanted to do something to help those who either have or are more vulnerable to the virus.
“I had the virus,” Rice said as he was getting his blood drawn. “I went and got my antibody test about a week after my symptoms cleared, and the doctor actually mentioned how I could help other people. So I thought if I actually got other elected officials involved, maybe we could capture peoples’ attention and really help out.”
Rice was happy with the turnout at the event.
“When we announced this thing about three days ago (July 13), we thought we would be lucky if we could get 10 or 15 people. As of this morning, we had 77 blood donors and nine plasma donors. Each plasma donor, their plasma will help four really sick people.”
Rice is grateful that Richardson and Blain-Bellamy helped out.
“I can’t thank enough Jimmy Richardson, the solicitor for Horry and Georgetown count(ies) and Barbara Blain-Bellamy, the mayor of Conway, for participating in this. It’s a selfless act.”