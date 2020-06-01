The Georgetown School of Arts & Sciences holds commencement for 2020 graduates

GEORGETOWN – COVID-19 couldn’t stop The Georgetown School of Arts & Sciences from honoring its seniors.
On Friday, May 29, the school had a commencement ceremony for its four 2020 graduates at Winyah Auditorium. The school followed social distancing protocols and everyone in attendance wore a mask.
The seniors who were honored were Valedictorian Ryleigh Neubauer, Salutatorian Margaret Buxton, Qulex Dickerson IV and Camille McCarty.
“Faculty spread out across the room, seniors, family and friends, and the families and students watching on the livestream, welcome to the seventh commencement exercises for The Georgetown School of Arts & Sciences,” Principal Dr. Gary Gates said in his address. “When I was in China, I was told there was a curse that translates something like, ‘May you live in interesting times.’ Well, we live in interesting times. We’ve just come through some and will probably have more to look forward to.
Dr. Gates is proud of how his seniors adapted to the challenges that presented themselves this year.
“Our socially-distanced graduation notwithstanding though, our seniors have risen with the times,” he said. “They have risen to the challenge of getting their education through a computer screen. They have risen to the challenge of not getting to enjoy the one semester of education that’s supposed to be just about them. This is their time and they missed it, and we apologize for that and we hope to make up for it somewhat today with a true celebration. But we appreciate the fortitude that you’ve shown, and just the good spirits.”
In her salutation, Buxton was very grateful for all the help she received along the way to her goal of graduating.
“I would like to just start with a bunch of thank you’s today,” she said. “Thank you for being here. You’ve supported us, you’ve been with us through this challenging time and many more before and to come, so thank you for that. I’d like to thank my teachers. My teachers are the reason I get to go to my dream school (Virginia Tech). Go Hokies. But they really are the best part of this school.”
In her valediction, Neubauer reminisced on when she first came to The Georgetown School and how quickly graduation snuck up on her.
“I still remember the first time I came to this school,” she said. “It was the middle of summer. It was 95 degrees outside and classes wouldn’t start for another month. I walked inside, someone handed me a paintbrush and we got to work. We had just gotten permission to use the building and it was time to clean up. I was 11 years old. Back then, graduation seemed so far away. It still seemed far away year after year until one day, I looked at the calendar and realized, oh my God, it’s in a month. We made it; we’re here. Nobody could’ve predicted how we got here. I don’t think any of us expected to finish out our high school career through a Zoom meeting, but we did it; we survived.”
The invocation was given by Dedric Bonds and the commencement address was given by three The Georgetown School graduates who graduated from college this year and didn’t get to have a ceremony of their own: by video, Sara Cyr, who graduated from The Georgetown School in 2016 and from St. Andrews University in Laurinburg, North Carolina this year, and Elizabeth Exum, a 2017 The Georgetown School graduate who graduated from the University of South Carolina this year. Nathan Gates, who graduated from The Georgetown School in 2016 and also graduated from USC this year, addressed the crowd in person.
The four 2020 The Georgetown School graduates were greeted by a line of cars outside the Winyah Auditorium filled with people holding signs, honking and waving to acknowledge their achievement.