Surfside Beach Town Council reschedules several items, discusses pier project

The Surfside Beach Town Council ended up pushing back a lot of items in its communications section of its meeting on Tuesday, July 14 because of COVID-19.
It hasn’t been able to establish a parking committee yet because of the virus, and the council decided to reschedule its communication workshop.
“I think until we can get a large group of people together and do the brainstorming and really do the strategic thinking part of the (social media) rebranding and marketing initiative that was really anticipated by this, I think it’s best that we just put that on the backburner and when we can come back together as a community, we’ll reschedule that, in my opinion,” Councilmember Cindy Keating said of the communication workshop.
The council also decided to push back its vote on “Chapter 17” to August.
“Again, I think this is more just a status situation,” Keating said. “We had our workshop; we asked for three or four modifications to the table and the language to be included, and, once again, we were sending the storage units on Sandy Ln back to the planning commission for them to tell us for the third time that it’s appropriate to restrict them to Sandy Ln. But the last planning commission meeting was also canceled. I just wondered if this January version of an ordinance change was ever going to get through the system.”
Mayor Bob Hellyer updated the council that it now has all councilmember signatures for the resolution the town passed on July 7 stating that residents and visitors of the town are not required to wear facemasks in public places in town, such as stores and restaurants.
The council also unanimously voted to move a vote to the next meeting concerning what to do with the .28 acres that Refuel wants to dedicate from the developer back to Horry County when that section of Platt Blvd at the right of way is owned by the Town of Surfside Beach.
“Since the Town of Surfside owns the existing right of way that this is adjacent to, we decided that it would make more sense for it to be combined with the town’s property rather than have it for the county within the town,” Myrtle Beach planning director Carol Coleman said.
At the end of the meeting during town council discussion, some of the councilmembers discussed their opinions on the pier project, including Councilmember David Pellegrino.
“As far as the pier, I’m still very happy with our decision to award that contract (to Orion/FBi),” Pellegrino said. “We sat and listened to all three presentations and we sat and had a discussion with the engineers and architects afterwards and it was a no-brainer that Orion/FBi was, in my opinion, certainly the most qualified out of the group. You can make an argument for Cape Romain; they seemed like they had their stuff together, but even if they’re equal, they’re both very qualified and we can go with the low bidder at that point.”