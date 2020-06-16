Surfside Beach Town Council has first public meeting since start of COVID-19

SURFSIDE BEACH – Surfside Beach Town Council held its first public meeting at the Town Council Chambers since the beginning of COVID-19 back in March.
In the communications portion of the meeting, Mayor Bob Hellyer addressed the issue of golf carts on Frontage Road. He said they would be putting in golf carts paths at no additional cost to the town to make it safer for residents to use golf carts in that area.
The next topic was the parking committee, which was brought forth for two reasons: business owners parking in two-hour parking spots all day in the C2 district and Deerfield Garden City residents parking golf carts in the excess beach access parking spots and whether they should have to pay for it. The council decided to discuss this further in executive session.
The next topic was establishment of a community garden, which was brought forth by councilmember Michael Drake. The council voted to put together a committee for this endeavor.
After discussion about what to do about Sunday Serenades, a decision was reached for councilmember Cindy Keating to reach out to special events supervisor Debbie Ellis to come up with a plan and present it to the council at a later date.
In the business portion of the meeting, the council approved an ordinance to amend the fiscal year 2019-2020 municipal budget. The council also approved an ordinance to adopt the 2020-2021 fiscal year municipal budget and to set the tax millage to for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
The council then voted to rescind the vote on the second reading of an ordinance pertaining to the sale and transfer of land listed as “10-foot alley”.
In the last order of business, the council voted to have a golf cart parade instead of the usual Fourth of July celebration to limit the spread of COVID-19.