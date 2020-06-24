Surfside Beach Town Council discusses pier project, approves two ordinances

SURFSIDE BEACH – Although only five councilmembers were in attendance for the Surfside Beach Town Council meeting on Tuesday, June 23, the council got a lot accomplished.
A good portion of the meeting was centered on the pier reconstruction project. The town has three bids on the table to start the project and is seriously considering two of them. After an intense discussion led by councilmember Cindy Keating and mayor pro tempore Debbie Scoles about which bid to go with, safety and contingencies, the council decided to have town administrator Dennis Pieper arrange to bring in an engineer and an architect to meet with before a final decision is made.
The council also unanimously approved two ordinances.
The first was a second reading of the ordinance to adopt the 2020-2021 fiscal year municipal budget and to set the tax millage for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. The second was a second reading of an ordinance regarding the sale and transfer of land listed as “10-foot alley”.
Earlier in the meeting, the council recognized both public works director John Adair and police chief Kenneth Hofmann for 10 years of service to the community.
Finance director Diana King then read the financial report, which stated that the General Fund revenue totals $6.2 million.
Keating then urged the council to push back the communication workshop, to which the council agreed after discussion. Hellyer also added that Pieper could look into adding a student element to it.
Hellyer added a COVID-19 discussion to the meeting, which was not originally on the agenda, to talk about how the council could best protect its citizens from the virus. The council decided, at Pieper’s suggestion, to make Town Hall visits appointment only to limit the number of people coming in and potentially spreading the virus to the small staff.