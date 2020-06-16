St. James High holds commencement for 2020 graduates

MURRELLS INLET – Sharks keep moving forward.
St. James High School had a commencement ceremony for its 2020 graduates on Tuesday, June 2 at the school’s football field. The ceremony was socially-distanced because of COVID-19.
Salutatorian Hudson Hok expressed the confidence he has in fellow graduates to help solve the world’s problems in his salutation.
“I’ll be honest with you, I’m in no way the person to be giving advice,” he said. “I’m an 18-year-old nerd with the self-awareness of a potato, and that’s an understatement. But, in the midst of a pandemic, we are all facing a plethora of issues, including unemployment, poverty, disease and large-scale conflicts. With that said, it may seem that these global problems are out of our hands, that we can’t do anything to help resolve these issues. But we’re not hopeless. We are the engineers, educators, social workers, politicians, doctors and scientists that will be working on the forefront of these issues in the coming years. We are the leaders of the future, and as such, it is imperative that this class knows that we can make a difference.”
Valedictorian Lexington Whalen told his fellow graduates in his valediction to appreciate the moments they had in high school even though many of their experiences were negated by COVID-19.
“Well guys, we stuck it out,” he said. “Many tireless hours of keeping the Jenga-like balance of work, school and life have brought us here. Yes, it is unfortunate that the current circumstances have befallen us and yes, of course it would’ve been nice to go to class a couple more times and yes, it really would’ve been nice not to have the validity of your AP exam determined by the evil servers of the nefarious acorn that is the College Board. But it is important not to dwell on what could’ve been. We have enjoyed countless privileges; just attending high school being a large one. In the words of the great Dr. Seuss, ‘Don’t cry because it is over, smile because it has happened.’”
After the graduates walked across the stage and collected their diplomas, principal Vann Pennell told them how proud he is of their resiliency.
“Class of 2020, you had two options,” he said. “You could’ve wallowed in your pity and felt sorry for yourself, but what’d you do? You (pulled yourselves up) by the straps of your boots and you rose above it all, and that’s what I’m proud of. You did not whine and complain. But let me tell you something that you should have and I’ve learned through this quarantine, and listen carefully. You cannot quarantine the memories that you’ve had here at St. James. You cannot quarantine the relationships you have built while you have been here.”
Pennell then instructed the seniors to turn the tassels on their caps to make them official graduates.