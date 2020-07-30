St. Francis Animal Center Happenings

One of these dogs or kittens may be just what you’re looking for in a new pet. However, if not, you can see photos and information of other available dogs and cats, by visiting Saint Frances Animal Center’s website or Face Book page.
Additionally, you can call Saint Frances Animal Center at 843-546-0780 or email to adoptions@sfanimals.org where you can also make an appointment for a meet and greet. To find out more about adoptions and fostering check out the Face Book page at www.facebook.com/sfanimals and visit the website at www.sfanimals.org. Meet other great cats at the Purr and Pour Café at 908 Front Street in Georgetown. Visit www.purrandpour.com and its Face Book page to see all the adoptable cats and kittens residing there from Saint Frances Animal Center. They are open from 12 noon-5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and by appointment on Sunday.
If your family has considered adopting a cat or dog but is undecided because your children are young, there are some compelling good points to placing an animal in the home with children.
According to The American Association of Feline Practitioners “Cat Friendly Homes” website, a family cat can bring endless joy to your household, but it’s important to teach children of all ages how to appropriately interact with their furry friend.
Respect: Teach your child to know when your cat wishes to be left alone; for instance when it is sleeping and to respect the kitty’s feelings. The child needs to be able to recognize when your cat is scared or overwhelmed.
Play: Have your child watch you play and speak gently to your cat. Then have him do it as you supervise.
Safety: Explain that cats do not feel secure when “big people” suddenly pick them up. If age appropriate, show them the proper way to pick up and hold your cat with their arm under the cat’s bottom. Explain that this should only be done when you are there to supervise.
Care: Letting your child help care for your cat by giving him/her age appropriate tasks will allow the two to form a bond. Even a very young child can help with feeding when supervised. Make sure to let your child know what you are doing and why it is important.
A family dog could help your preschooler learn social and emotional skills, according to a study from The University of Indiana and reported by CNN in July 2020.
In fact, toddlers from dog-owning families who participated in the study were 30% less likely to have conduct and peer problems in comparison to preschoolers from families who didn’t own dogs, the researchers found. Even at this age, toddlers could indeed benefit from interacting with a pet while supervised.
Regular physical activity, like playing with a puppy or dog is an important role during early childhood, contributing to young children’s development and decreasing their risk of developing chronic diseases including obesity,” said the study’s senior author Hayley Christian, an associate professor and senior research fellow in the Centre for Child Health Research at The University of Western Australia.
The same study states that dog ownership has been linked to responsibility, positive identity, empathy and trust. Although these studies were mostly on older children and adults, it nevertheless concluded that the positive influence of pets child development was greatest just before adolescence.
If you’re still not ready for adopting now, try fostering a dog or cat to see if having an animal in the home works for your family.
Saint Frances Animal Center is grateful everyday for our volunteers who share time with us and the animals and to the folks who donate money, services, food and supplies to help us take care of these dogs and cats until they find their furever homes.
To learn more about ways you can become involved with Saint Frances Animal Center, foster, adopt or donate, call us at 843-546-0780.
Wahee
This old man is still is very much very active for his age. He can be selective when it comes to other dogs so if you have another dog we would have to set up a meet and greet to see how they do together. He doesn’t love cats though so he should go to a cat free home...we know they are out there.
Nino
Nino is a high energy guy that loves to play outside. He has gained lots of confidence since coming into the shelter. We do recommend a meet and greet, as Nino is picky with his friends. Nino doesn’t like cats. He would be the perfect fit for a family always on the go. Nino in the office though is a HUGE couch potato!
Fresh
Fresh is a 3 year old male cat. He is currently at the Purr and Pour Cafe in downtown Georgetown. Go by for a cup of coffee or a glass of wine and spend some time with Fresh and the other cats playing at the Café.
Dr. Pepper
Dr. Pepper is a 3 month old male cat. He’s the perfect age to begin a life with you and your family and will be your best friend for life.