St. Frances Animal Happenings

Saint Frances Animal Center June 25th Happenings for South Strand News
If you are looking for a pet to keep you company, love you unconditionally, and give you motivation for an active life, please consider adopting or fostering one of the dogs or cat featured this week. They are certainly very much in need for someone to love and care for them. You can find more photos on Saint Frances Animal Center’s website or Face Book page.
To receive more information, call Saint Frances Animal Center at 843-546-0780 or email to adoptions@sfanimals.org where you can also make an appointment for a meet and greet. To find out more about adoptions and fostering check out the Face Book page at www.facebook.com/sfanimals and visit the website at www.sfanimals.org. You can meet other great cats at the Purr and Pour Café at 908 Front Street in Georgetown. Visit www.purrandpour.com and its Face Book page to see all the adoptable cats and kittens residing there from Saint Frances Animal Center. They are open from 12n-5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and by appointment on Sunday.
Allow enough time when you come to Saint Frances Animal Center to get to know a pet that sparks your interest. Sometimes dogs in kennels and behind fences or barriers will bark loudly, jump at the gate or pace. These behaviors can scare away potential adopters.
We ask if you are serious about adopting one of our pups you spend some time with them by meeting them outside of their runs to see how their behavior changes.
Suggestions for our dogs would be to have a meet and greet with them in the adoptions play yard, take them for a walk around the shelter or enjoy a Doggie Day Out.
We are very appreciative of the support we receive from our Community to help our volunteers care for dogs and cats left with us. They are either strays that we were never able to locate their owners; abandoned animals dropped off with us or abused and neglected dogs or cats. Your donations of money, food and other necessities are a boon to us in getting the job done. Thank you.
We want to acknowledge the mystery person who dropped off a bag of homemade kitty toys as a surprise for our sweet cats. They are really enjoying them!
We are pleased let you know that Steph’s Crafting is offered 20% of her proceeds on any sales when Saint Frances Animal Center is mentioned at the time of purchase.
Saint Frances is continuing its Doggy Day Out program. You can take a dog from the shelter for a day to go to the beach, play in your backyard and generally have an adventurous day away from the shelter. Call 843-546-0780 and one of the regular volunteers will set you up with a dog suited to your personality.
Have a good, safe week and thank you to our Community for all your generous donations. We appreciate you all. Don’t forget to plan to join us on Saturday, September 12th for our 7th Annual Saint Frances Fast & Furriest 5K run/walk. The race starts at 9am at East Bay Park in Georgetown. For more information and to register, visit the website http://thefastandthefurriest5k.weebly.com/
Lucky
This little kitty came to us scared, hiding in a corner, covered in ringworm, and unable to see. After so medical treatment for his ringworm, one of our volunteers decided to take him home to foster. Since then, he has had surgery on his eyes and has finally found his social, happy go lucky personality.
Missy
This beautiful girl has been with us for far too long. She is a regular volunteer favorite for our Front Street walks on Wednesdays. Missy is estimated to be a little over 2 years old, and has recently received heartworm treatment.
Satu
This handsome guy is estimated to be a little over 3 and a half years old, and is our longest current resident at the shelter. Satu is also the face of a new campaign — Downtown Hound. Although he does prefer to be the only animal in the house, Satu loves long walks on the beach, time in the play yards, and lots of cuddles.
Leera
This beautiful girl came to the shelter just exhausted. As you can tell, she has been bred way too many times. She as well, would do better as the only dog — but is just waiting patiently on her forever home. This sweet mama is estimated to be about 6 years old, and has also been treated for her unfortunate heartworms.