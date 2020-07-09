St. Frances Animal Center happenings

June was national “Adopt a Cat” month, but, alas all our cages are still full
with cats and kittens that need loving homes.
Please consider fostering a cat for a while or adopting one (or two) permanently.
There are many good reasons to foster a cat. First of all, when you welcome a cat into your home for even a little while, you are saving the life of the cat that will replace your foster in the shelter.
If you love kittens but prefer not to own adult cats, fostering a kitten is a great option. You’ll have all the fun of kitten play and training it to be a good adult.
On the other hand, if you love cats but would prefer an older cat that is quieter and not as rambunctious, then this age group would be perfect for you. It’s typically harder to find homes for older cats as so you will have many choices from which to choose.
If you have lots of experience with cats, you can help a foster cat become an ideal pet by socializing it, teaching it to tolerate grooming and good litter box habits, etc. which will give your foster cat the best chance for a long, happy life with permanent, loving family.
Or adopt! According to the Mental Health Foundation, studies show that adopting a cat gives the owner company, a sense of security and someone to share the routine of the day with. Pets can also have a calming effect on their owners. Just by stroking, sitting next to or playing with a pet gives owners a chance to relax and calm their minds. It also gives your day purpose, reward and a sense of achievement. Additionally, you will feel more valuable and needed.
So, if you are looking for a cat or kitten to keep you company, love you unconditionally, and give you motivation for an active life, please consider adopting or fostering one of the cats shown here. They are certainly very much in need for someone to love and care for them. You can find more photos of cats (and dogs) on Saint Frances Animal Center’s website or Face Book page.
If its more convenient, you can call Saint Frances Animal Center at 843-546-0780 or email to adoptions@sfanimals.org where you can also make an appointment for a meet and greet. To find out more about adoptions and fostering check out the Face Book page at www.facebook.com/sfanimals and visit the website at www.sfanimals.org. You can meet other great cats at the Purr and Pour Café at 908 Front Street in Georgetown. Visit www.purrandpour.com and its Face Book page to see all the adoptable cats and kittens residing there from Saint Frances Animal Center. They are open from 12n-5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and by appointment on Sunday.