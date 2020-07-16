St. Frances Animal Center happenings

If you are looking for a pet to keep you company, love you unconditionally, and give you motivation for an active life, please consider adopting or fostering one of these cats or dogs. If you are unable to be active, may an older cat would be perfect! To see more available dogs and cats, you can find information and photos of additional on Saint Frances Animal Center’s website or Face Book page.
Additionally, you can call Saint Frances Animal Center at 843-546-0780 or email to adoptions@sfanimals.org where you can also make an appointment for a meet and greet. To find out more about adoptions and fostering check out the Face Book page at www.facebook.com/sfanimals and visit the website at www.sfanimals.org. Meet other great cats at the Purr and Pour Café at 908 Front Street in Georgetown. Visit www.purrandpour.com and its Face Book page to see all the adoptable cats and kittens residing there from Saint Frances Animal Center. They are open from 12n-5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and by appointment on Sunday.
We are heading into the hot, sultry summer weather of coastal South Carolina. Our pets feel the heat as well and require some changes in the way we care for them.
First of all, as we all should know, NEVER leave your pet in car. Parking in the shade and leaving the windows open is not an option. In a hot car your pet’s temperature can rise rapidly and they will overheat in a very short period of time. It takes only minutes to reach dangerous levels leading to heatstroke and even death.
Always make sure your pet has cool, clean water available. Remember when walking them, especially on asphalt, that their paw pads can be burned.
Keep in mind that during your summer backyard barbeques that the food and drinks you serve your family and friends may be poisonous to your pets. Be sure they don’t eat raisins, grapes, onions, chocolate and products with sweetener xylitol.
Take your pets inside if there is the possibility of a thunderstorm. Loud thunder may frighten them or lightening could strike them.
If your pet likes to relax in the shade of a yard or deck, watch out for yellow jackets, bees, toads and snakes. Bite or sting symptoms are usually swelling of the face or affected areas. Once stung or bitten, the pet’s skin may start to look wrinkly or bumpy. At this point, you should have them treated by a veterinarian.
When traveling with your dog, you should not allow him to hang out of the window of a moving car. Objects such as rocks or tree limbs could seriously injure your pet or she might fall or jump out. Also allowing animals to ride in the back of a pick up truck is dangerous as they could the thrown out or jump out.
Thank you for the donations of food, money and time that our Community has graciously give Saint Frances Animal Center and the Cotton Memorial Clinic. We are grateful for your kindness everyday. This week we could like to give a special thank you to Mary Mazur Sasso for leading the charge on organizing all the linens in the shelter. This lady has put in countless hours moving, sorting and organizing all the old and new donations in the shelter. Thank you, Mary, for all you do.
Clarice
This young pup is a sweet mixed breed, who loves to play with her fellow pup friends. We have her estimated at 8 months old. She is full of spunk, energy, and love.
Ragnar
This older guy is a Doberman mix, who is estimated to be a little over 9 years old. He is heartworm positive, and seems to be dog friendly as he came in with a small dog.
Lobby Kitty Family
This mama and her kittens are staying in our lobby waiting for someone to take one or two of them into their homes. Stop by to say hello to them.