St. Christopher's awards $500 grant to local youth development organization

St. Christopher’s Children received a $500 grant contributed by Walmart to go toward serving the organization’s clothing program.
The nonprofit organization provides clothing and orthodontic care to children in Georgetown County.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has a hard time communicating with school nurses because of closures. — leading to lack of requests for its services. The organization awarded the grant money to Carolina Human Reinvestment, a group that helps with children development and growth.
Giany Guedjo, executive director of Carolina Human Reinvestment, partnered with the organization and the children in his summer program will receive back-to-school supplies and clothing from the grant.
“There were children in his program that needed back-to-school supplies and basic need clothing so we choose to use the grant to provide clothing to his children,” said Kathy Binney, an administrative manager.
Guedjo has been working with his children on a community garden this summer during the pandemic. He is glad that his children will receive these supplies before going back to school in the fall, calling it a blessing.
“It has been a blessing to have St. Christopher’s to give some gifts to the families we are serving. School is not in session but that does not mean, ‘I’m not there,’ so it’s been a blessing to serve the kids in this fashion,” Guedjo said.
As for St. Christopher’s, they are adapting to the changes and doing their best to go out in the community.
“We’re continuing to adapt,” Jane Jasien, development coordinator, said. “We had to become innovative and collaborate with other nonprofits.”
They have continue to deliver orthodontic services to children throughout the summer and hopes to continue serving the children.
“We hope to become more innovative as this pandemic happens and reach out more in the community and find out what the needs are."