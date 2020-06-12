Socastee High holds commecement ceremony to honor 2020 graduates

SOCASTEE – Once a Brave, always a Brave.
Socastee High School held a commencement ceremony for its 2020 graduates on its football field on Wednesday, June 3. The ceremony followed social distancing protocols and many in attendance wore masks.
Student body president Trinity McIver talked about how the senior class had to adapt because of COVID-19.
“After four years of hard work and dedication, who knew it would all end like this?” she said. “Of course not realizing the seriousness of the situation, we were all excited to hear that school was out for two weeks. Then weeks turned into a month, and a month turned into no prom, no senior trip and no more senior moments. However, we adapted to online learning and stay-at-home orders. These uncertain circumstances did not stop us from finishing what we started. It only made us stronger.”
Senior class vice president Hannah-Leigh Mullis then recognized the distinguished guests.
Teacher of the year Devin Weeks expressed how proud she is of this year’s senior class for overcoming so many challenges.
“I’m honored to be Socastee High School’s teacher the year and to have been given the opportunity to speak to you today, especially so that I can express the admiration I have for this senior class,” she said. “I want to begin by simply saying how proud I am of you for making it to this point in your educational journey. Your path has not been a simple one. In addition to normal, everyday obstacles, you’ve been faced with numerous natural disasters throughout your four years of high school; the latest, a global pandemic. I think at this point, you might have actually been out of school more than you’ve been in it. However, despite these obstacles, you fought to get to this pivotal point. While your high school graduation may have different meanings for each of you, whether it be a culmination or just the first step in reaching future goals, the one thing that this day symbolizes for all of you is that you are fighters.”
Salutatorian Madeline Pierce stressed how failure is in helping us grow.
“We did it, and we have all been extremely successful,” she said. “However, our successes are not the important thing we need in life. We need failure, and after today when we go off into adulthood, we will fail; perhaps many, many times. And it’s what we do with these failures that compose who we are and where we will go. It is important to look back on these successes, but it’s also extremely important to look back on our failures. This will help us grow as individuals and, in turn, continue to move forward with the rest of our lives, and I know we will all flourish in whatever we choose to do with our lives, whether it be going into the work force, army, or to college.”
Valedictorian Jennifer Nguyen told her peers that it’s OK if they still don’t know what they want to do in life yet.
“When we were five, they asked what we wanted to be when we grew up, and we answered with things like a veterinarian, an intergalactic king, a pilot, or, in my case, a chef,” she said. “When we were 10, they asked us again, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ We answered with things like a pop star, the first female president, a billionaire, or, in my case, a surgeon. Now we’re 18 and we’re told to get realistic; to give an absolute answer. So here’s my answer: Who even knows anymore? This is not the time to make hasty final decisions. This is the time to make mistakes, have regrets, change our minds and change them again, so someday, when someone asks you what you want to be when you grow up, you will just know.”
Senior class president Laura Infield was optimistic about the futures of her fellow graduates.
“This feels more like our first reunion than our graduation, but nonetheless, it’s a day we’ve all been envisioning for a long time,” she said. “The ceremony, the venue and celebrations may be than what we had seen in our mind’s eye, or what our parents dreamt of when they sent us off to school 12 years ago. But it’s our day. The end of one chapter and of a new one, and I, for one, see great things from my fellow Braves. As we often said over the years, we are the class with a vision, 20/20 vision, and during our time at Socastee High School, we have seen and experienced quite a lot.”
Student body vice president Zaneria Bellamy was grateful to those who helped her and her fellow seniors reach this important milestone.
“To our parents and grandparents, thank you for always supporting us in everything we do,” she said. “Thank you for teaching us that giving up is not an option in this thing called life. Your love and support have made us who are today. To our teachers, thank you for pushing us to go beyond classroom expectations. Thank you for being school parents, being amazing mentors and outstanding friends. For some of us, you have been the driving force in our purpose. To Socastee staff and administration, we appreciate each and every one of you. Thank you for your commitment through the floods, many, many hurricanes and now this pandemic. You have remained supportive through it all. You make this place the Socastee we know and love.”
Principal Jeremy Rich let his seniors know he is proud of them for all the hard work and sacrifice they displayed over the years.
“This senior class has seen success,” he said. “After 13 years, countless homework assignments, quizzes, tests, projects and novels read, the result is 365 graduates who have earned over $15 million in scholarships to continue their education. Congratulations to you guys. My, how proud we are of the success of that they have made with the opportunities they were presented. You are ready, willing, and more than able grasp the torch that we bestow upon you. May your years ahead continue to be characterized by empathy, compassion, objectivity and willingness to take risks. May you always lead by example and work hard. May your successes be many and your tribulations be few and far between.”
After walking across the stage and receiving their diplomas, Rich instructed the seniors to turn the tassels on their caps to make them official graduates.