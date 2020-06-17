Sisters with McClellanville, Georgetown roots publish self-help book

Three sisters knew so much about overcoming adversity from personal experiences, they decided to write a book about it.
Barbara G. Blake, Annette Swinton and Betty Bennett, originally from McClellanville, recently published a book called “Overcoming Adversity”, which gives women advice on how to deal with difficult situations in life.
“We want to empower and encourage women going through crisis to keep pushing and know that they’re going to make it,” Blake, who still lives in McClellanville, said. “It was a vision from God.”
Blake and her sisters all had various problems they had to deal with throughout their lives. Swinton, who now lives in Dallas, Texas had a gambling problem, and Bennett, who now calls Georgetown home, had to raise three children by herself.
Blake had a lot of struggles to deal with herself.
“I lost my four-month-old baby girl,” she said. “After an autopsy, they found out the child died because of an infection behind her ear drum. I almost committed suicide because of losing my baby. But then God spoke to me and said he would take care of me. I was also married and the loss of our child led to a divorce.”
Blake was also sick when she was very young.
“When I was eight years old, I was diagnosed with rheumatic fever,” she said. “I had it from ages eight to 19. I had to take penicillin.”
Rheumatic fever is a disease that can affect the heart, joints, brain and skin. It can develop if strep throat or scarlet fever are inadequately treated.
Blake is thankful that her parents gave her and her siblings such a loving upbringing and credits that as to why she’s still close with her sisters.
“This book is dedicated to my mom,” she said. “She taught us to respect and love one another. She wanted her children to stick together and respect others. She would offer a challenge to love one another; every September, she would encourage people to find an opportunity to give someone a compliment. I thank God for an upbringing from parents who taught us to love one another. A lot of sisters don’t get along and I thank God we were able to stick together. My mom died in 2000 and 20 years later, we’re still together.”
Blake hopes the book can help women who need it during a difficult time.
“There so much that women can gain from this book,” she said. “This book can help them as a motivational self-help book. No matter what you go through, God is able to do all things but fail.”
“Overcoming Adversity” is available on Amazon and www.crownladyonlineshopping.com.