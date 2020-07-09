Scarce staffing leads Tidelands Health to work with National Guard for support

The COVID-19 pandemic has started to put a serious strain on staffing in the Grand Strand at Tidelands Health hospitals. Tidelands Health has begun talks with the National Guard about assistance in staffing at their health systems, spokeswoman Dawn Bryant confirmed today.
"We’re approaching that in a number of ways," she said. Like many health systems, Tidelands Health is working to expand staffing as we respond to a rapid and dramatic increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations."
Tidelands is addressing the surge of case by reassigning staff to support the areas of "greatest need," offering incentive pay for current staff to pick up additional shifts, aggressively recruiting, hiring temporary nurses from temporary agencies and rescheduling inpatient elective surgeries, according to Bryant.
She says that by working with the South Carolina Hospital Association, they're looking for support from National Guard clinical professionals and hopes that this "multifaceted approach" will help in their response to the state's increasing in COVID-19 hospitalizations that's occurring across the region.
As of Thursday, SC surpassed over 50,000 coronavirus cases and a death toll close to 900.