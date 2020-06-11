Saint Frances Animal Center happenings

Let us know if you would like to adopt or foster one of this week’s cuties pictured. Just call Saint Frances Animal Center at 843-546-0780 or email at adoptions@sfanimals.org where you can also make an appointment for a meet and greet. To get more information regarding adoptions and fostering, check out the Face Book page at www.facebook.com/sfanimals or visit the website at www.sfanimals.org.
Another way to meet some of the cats that are available for adoption is to go to the Purr and Pour Cat Café at 908 Front Street in Georgetown. You can reserve a Cat Lounge visit, purchase cat-themed merchandise or make a donation to Saint Frances Animal Center while you are there. Have a cup of coffee, tea or a glass of wine while you get to know your future companion. For more information, call 843-543-2287.
Looking for something to do this week? Why not come to the shelter and volunteer!
There’s a lot you can do with our doggie Saints. It’s so good for the dogs to be taken out of their routine by going for walk or even getting a bath. You can also just spend some time with one of the shy dogs. Give it a try!
Thank you to all of our supporters who donate time, money, ideas for improvement and promote general good will for Saint Frances Animal Center. We appreciate you all so much.
Doggie Day Out is still available for the dogs at Saint Frances. If you want to give a dog a break from the tiresome routine of being at the kennel with all the noise and commotion but are not ready yet to foster, take one for the day and show him and yourself a good time.
Save the date: Saturday, September 12th for the Fast & Furriest 5K Walk/Run.
The race starts at 9am at East Bay Park in Georgetown. For more information and to register, visit the website http://thefastandthefurriest5k.weebly.com/
This week's pets:
Cane
Cane is a beautiful, blond lab mix that loves to play! He's estimated to be about 5 years old. This guy went for a "doggy day out" last week and had the best time. Cane is good with other dogs, gentle on the leash, and loves to explore.
Gracy & Mittens
Gracy & Mittens (Gracy is the solid grey kitty) These beauties were previously part of our TNR program from a outdoor colony in Murrells Inlet. They were brought in for their own safety as they were pretty close to the main highway. They are still a tad bit shy, and slowly adjusting to life indoors but have the potential to be purrfect.
Heaven
Heaven is a gorgeous, brindle girl who loves a good time. She spent some time in a Covid-19 foster to gain so more confidence and be socialized a bit more. Heaven can be selective with some dogs, but overall does great with her roommates and her playmates! Heaven is a bit over 2.5 years old and has been in the shelter for far too long! September will make a year that she's been with us at SFAC.
Universe
Universe is young man is so handsome, and so much fun! There's so much love and happiness to be seen in his "happy tail". This guy is estimated to be just a little over a year old, and has been with us since February. He loves his roommates, and really enjoys play time.