Saint Frances Animal Center Happenings

If you are looking for a pet to keep you company and love you unconditionally, please consider adopting or fostering one of these delightful kitties. To see photos and information of available dogs and other cats, visit Saint Frances Animal Center’s website or Face Book page.
Additionally, you can call Saint Frances Animal Center at 843-546-0780 or email to adoptions@sfanimals.org where you can also make an appointment for a meet and greet. To find out more about adoptions and fostering check out the Face Book page at www.facebook.com/sfanimals and visit the website at www.sfanimals.org. Meet other great cats at the Purr and Pour Café at 908 Front Street in Georgetown. Visit www.purrandpour.com and its Face Book page to see all the adoptable cats and kittens residing there from Saint Frances Animal Center. They are open from 12n-5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and by appointment on Sunday.
Having to stay at home as much possible, distancing ourselves from one another and feeling distanced when wearing a mask can be emotionally trying for some people.
We miss hugs and kisses and the warmth of the touch of another living being.
Saint Frances Animal Center has just the thing for those blahs….Volunteer with us! (Masked of course)
It’s a feel good thing as you are helping animals that have likely had all the wrong things done to and for them. Part of the job as a volunteer is that you interact with the dogs and cats so they can become adoptable. By working with them, they begin to trust you and other humans in extension. Plus you will soon see the results of your labor as they respond to you more and more.
Volunteering at an animal shelter is good for your emotional, physical and mental health. Spending time with animals helps lower your stress levels and blood pressure.
It also encourages civic responsibility. It makes you feel as if you are involved with your community and making a difference by giving back to the community.
And, importantly, Saint Frances Animal Center needs you!
We have many opportunities for you to become involved. We meet our volunteers at 9:00am on Front Street in Georgetown on Wednesdays; weather permitting, to walk one of the dogs around town for an hour.
SFAC has started Doggie Days Out where you arrange to come to the animal center to be matched with a compatible dog for you that you can take for a ride, walk on the beach or play in your backyard. It does so much for a dog to be out of the shelter for a while and live the dog life he was meant to have. Call the shelter to let them know you’d like to be included.
The cats love to be petted and talked to while you clean their cages and you’ll want to stay a while just to give them some attention.
When we discovered last week what the expense of changing the over 50 burned out lightbulbs would cost, we were flabbergasted. Lucky for us Georgetown Tree Services ordered and paid for the bulbs and our volunteers replaced them, Thank you to our volunteers, Peter Stevens and Georgetown Tree Services. You really brightened out day!
We are grateful everyday for our volunteers for their time and to the folks who donate money, services, food and supplies to help us take care of these dogs and cats until they find their furever homes.
To learn more about ways you can become involved with Saint Frances Animal Center, call us at 843-546-0780.
We are currently hiring for twp part time ACT (Animal Care Technician) positions.
This position puts you up close and personal with the animals (so, you must love kisses and cuddles) .
Basic job requirements include...
-cleaning runs, cages, and towers.
-walking dogs/rotating dogs in play yards.
-feeding and providing water
-relocating dogs within the facility
-checking on and verifying the medical status of animals
This job includes working outside in the heat and cold, and can be strenuous — and you must be at least 18.
If this sounds like a good fit for you, please send your resume to our Shelter Manager at sbrady@sfanimals.org. Please do not call or come by. We cannot accept messages in regards to a position. Communication will be conducted via email only.
MUFASA This almost 3-year-old is an orange and white playful boy. “Mo” is looking for a home that has time for play and petting & gives him the space to be comfortable on his own. You can meet him at Purr & Pour Café.
TIRAMISU is as sweet as her namesake. She’s about 1.5 years old. She would be best as an only cat but that can change as she gets more comfortable. TIRAMISU is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations/flea treatment. All she needs is YOU. Meet her at the Purr & Pour Café.
PRECIOUS & SALLY are just two of the many kittens at Saint Frances.
You can choose one, or more, that suits your family’s personality and give them a great start in their young lives. Photos of Precious and Sally by Karen Jensen Parish.