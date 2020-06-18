Saint Frances Animal Center happenings

If you can find it in your heart to adopt or foster Fresh, Sonny or Cher listed below, call Saint Frances Animal Center at 843-546-0780 or email us at adoptions@sfanimals.org where you can also make an appointment for a meet and greet. To find out more about adoptions and fostering check out the Face Book page at www.facebook.com/sfanimals and visit the website at www.sfanimals.org. You can meet Sonny and Cher at the Purr and Pour Café at 908 Front Street in Georgetown. Visit www.purrandpour.com and Face Book page to see all the adoptable cats and kittens residing there from Saint Frances Animal Center. They are open from 12n-5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and by appointment on Sunday.
To adopt or foster any dog or cat from Saint Frances come to the shelter from Tuesday through Saturday to meet your new best friend. Walk-ins are welcome. We are located at 125 North Ridge Street in Georgetown.
See photos of all of the adoptable pets on the website www.sfanimals.org. The Face Book page is always up to date with new arrivals.
We will be back at PetSmart on Highway 544 from June 22nd through July 6th with some of our pets as well.
Of course, cats will be at the Purr and Purr Café in addition to our animal center.
The Cotton Memorial clinic is still offering curbside appointments only. However, it is offering all services that it would normally. These include wellness checks, vaccine clinics, microchip implants, puppy exams and the spay/neuter clinic.
Saint Frances is continuing its Doggy Day Out program. You can take a dog from the shelter for a day to go to the beach, play in your backyard and generally have an adventurous day away from the shelter. Call 843-546-0780 and one of the regular volunteers will set you up with a dog suited to your personality.
Have a good, safe week and thank you to our Community for all your generous donations of food, time and monetary donations. We appreciate you all. Don’t forget to plan to join us on Saturday, September 12th for our 7th Annual Saint Frances Fast & Furriest 5K run/walk. The race starts at 9am at East Bay Park in Georgetown. For more information and to register, visit the website http://thefastandthefurriest5k.weebly.com/
Fresh
This handsome boy hasn’t been with us long. Unfortunately shelter life is a bit stressful, and Fresh has been battling a pretty gnarly upper respiratory infection. He is super loving, and is estimate to be about 3 years old. Saint Frances will provide the medications for his respiratory illness.
Cher
This gorgeous, all black cat is estimatde to be about 1 year old. Cher came to us as part of a TNR group, but was too sweet to release. She’s now hanging out at the Purr & Pour Cat Cafe in Downtown Georgetown waiting on her forever home.
Sonny
This laid back dude is about 2 years old, and came to us from the same TNR colony as Cher! He’s a chill guy that enjoys some pets, and lots of naps. He’s also hanging out at Purr & Pour Cat Cafe with Cher, just lounging around waiting for your visit.