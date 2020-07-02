Saint Frances Animal Center happenings

If you are looking for a pet to keep you company, love you unconditionally, and give you motivation for an active life, please consider adopting or fostering one of the dogs They are certainly very much in need for someone to love and care for them. You can find more photos of cats and dogs on Saint Frances Animal Center’s website or Face Book page.
Additionally, you can call Saint Frances Animal Center at 843-546-0780 or email to adoptions@sfanimals.org where you can also make an appointment for a meet and greet. To find out more about adoptions and fostering check out the Face Book page at www.facebook.com/sfanimals and visit the website at www.sfanimals.org. You can meet other great cats at the Purr and Pour Café at 908 Front Street in Georgetown. Visit www.purrandpour.com and its Face Book page to see all the adoptable cats and kittens residing there from Saint Frances Animal Center. They are open from 12:00-5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and by appointment on Sunday
We are in the throes of Kitten Season now. Kitten Season? What does that mean exactly?
As winter draws to a close and the weather begins to warm, many unaltered female cats are in heat. Sixty days later they begin giving birth to litters of kittens. Many shelters, including Saint Frances Animal Center, become overwhelmed with unwanted kittens from March through October.
Kitten season usually occurs twice a year in warmer climates. It is possible, however, that cats can have kittens other times of the year.
When a cat is in heat, she is ready to meet a mate and conceive a litter of kittens. A litter of kittens can average anywhere from four to eight kittens. In addition, a cat can be pregnant several times a year, and even be impregnated by multiple male cats and have multiple cats’ litters all at one time so the cat population gets bigger at a faster rate than the dog population. This is a reason why spaying or neutering your cat is so important.
The Cotton Memorial Clinic at Saint Frances has a spay/neuter clinic if you have any questions regarding the surgery. Just call 843-546-0780 and you can make an appointment at the same time.
To help keep down the cat population among feral cats, Saint Frances Animal Center seeks grants and funding to provide a TNR, Trap/Neuter/Return program, for feral cats in Georgetown County. If you have any of these cats in your neighborhood, please call Saint Frances for information on how to humanely trap these cats. Spay/Neuter surgeries are completed on all healthy cats; each cat also receives a rabies vaccine and an eartip to indicate that the cat has been fixed and vaccinated.
Healthy feral cats will be returned to you the very same day and can be released the morning after surgery. A Saint Frances Technician will speak to you when you arrive to pick up your cat. Cats must be released where they were captured. If you do not have access to a humane trap, one can be borrowed for up to 2 weeks from the Center. A deposit if required. Guidelines for trapping are provided.
Please consider adopting or fostering a kitten, and maybe a playmate too, from Saint Frances Animal Center. A kitten’s favorite toy is another kitten. Two kittens growing up together will be well socialized and keep you entertained for hours! You can meet your new cuddly friend at the shelter or Purr and Pour Cafe on Front Street in Georgetown.
To help the volunteers at Saint Frances in caring for this influx of new kittens, we will very much appreciate donations of dry and soft kitten food and, small jars of human baby food (chicken), which we use to mix with soft food for kittens just earning to eat on their own. Also we need spray bottles, 50 gallon trash bags or larger, soft toothbrushes, rice (we heat it up in socks for kittens), electric heating pas, hand scrub brushes, bleach and side by side small food bowls. Thank you in advance for any items you can donate.
Saint Frances is continuing its Doggy Day Out program. You can take a dog from the shelter for a day to go to the beach, play in your backyard and generally have an adventurous day away from the shelter. Call 843-546-0780 and one of the regular volunteers will set you up with a dog suited to your personality.
Wednesdays are “take a dog for walk in Georgetown” day. For an hour, get some exercise while walking one of our dogs. These guys really need a break and enjoy being outdoors in downtown
Have a good, safe week and thank you to our Community for all your generous donations. We appreciate you all. Don’t forget to plan to join us on Saturday, September 12th for our 7th Annual Saint Frances Fast & Furriest 5K run/walk. The race starts at 9am at East Bay Park in Georgetown. For more information and to register, visit the website http://thefastandthefurriest5k.weebly.com/
We would greatly appreciate any of these items! You can drop them off at the shelter or have delivered.
Baby food (Chicken)
Spray bottles
50 gallon trash bags or larger
Soft Toothbrushes
Rice ( we heat up in socks for kittens)
Electric heating pads
Hand scrub brushes
Bleach
Side by side food bowls (small)
Calvin
This handsome tri color hound has been with us for a couple of weeks now. He is estimated to be about 3 years old, is dog friendly, and is heartworm negative. He enjoys playtime, long walks, and lots of naps.
Pecan
This beauty is one of our over-bred moms currently at the shelter. She’s a gorgeous brindle girl that is heartworm negative. She enjoys cuddling, playing in the yards and lots of treats.
Salty
This handsome black and white guy came into the shelter with what we assumed was his sister. Since then, she has been adopted — and he unfortunately is still waiting on his forever home. Salty enjoys spending his time playing with other dogs, and cats. He’s estimated to be about 7 months old, and is heartworm negative.
Mowgli
This gentle giant of a black lab came into the shelter as an owner surrender. He’s been with us for a short period of time, but definitely isn’t a fan of the shelter life. He is dog friendly, heartworm negative, and estimated to be about 2 years old.