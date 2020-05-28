Saint Frances Adoptable Pets for the Week of 5/25/2020

Butch
Butch is a handsome black lab mix that hasn’t been with us long. He loves walks, people, and head scratches. He is estimated to be about 2 years old, and is heartworm negative.
Jack
Jack is a gorgeous 2 1/2 year old bi-color, goofy boy who adores going for walks, and spending time in the play yard. He has, unfortunately, been with us since October of 2019. He’s a bit picky when it comes to fur siblings, but wants nothing more than a family of his own.
Nino
Nino is a 3 year old staff and volunteer favorite. Like many of our others, he prefers to be the only fur child. Nino loves play time, treats, and all the love he can soak in. Nino has been with us since September of 2019, and is patiently waiting on his forever family.
Mufasa
Mufasa is a handsome orange and white 2 1/2 year old love bug. He enjoys his days in one of our cat colonies, but can’t wait to have his own couch to nap on, and human to beg for pets. Mufasa came to us in April from a neighboring shelter after finding himself on a list that no animal wants to be on.
If you can find it in your heart to adopt or foster Jack, Nino, Butch or Mufasa, call Saint Frances Animal Center at 843-546-0780 or email us at adoptions@sfanimals.org where you can also make an appointment for a meet and greet. To find out more about adoptions and fostering check out the Face Book page at www.facebook.com/sfanimals and visit the website at www.sfanimals.org.
Saint Frances has begun a program called Doggy Day Out where a volunteer can take a dog from the shelter for a day to go to the beach, play in your backyard and generally have an adventurous day away from the shelter. Call 843-546-0780 and one of the regular volunteers will set you up with a dog suited to your personality.
Thank you to everyone in the community who has made donations to Saint Frances this week. We’ve needed every penny, bag of dog or cat food and volunteer hour you have given us. We treasure you all!
Join us on Saturday, September 12th for our 7th Annual Saint Frances Fast & Furriest 5K run/walk. The race starts at 9am at East Bay Park in Georgetown. For more information and to register, visit the website http://thefastandthefurriest5k.weebly.com/