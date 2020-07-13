Rep.Tom Rice visits Georgetown County officers, speaks with business owners about PPP

Rep. Tom Rice arrived Monday morning at Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office beginning his law enforcement appreciation tour in the seventh district. To show support for police officers, the congressman will be appearing at all sheriff’s offices in the district ending his tour on Wednesday.
“During this pandemic, they face pressures that most people don’t have to. They put themselves in physical risk everyday,” he said. “They’ve got a tough job.”
Even though discussions of defunding the police has been spreading throughout the country in light of police brutality, Rice said it is important to show support for officers who are doing their job during these “tough times” and the significance of law enforcement.
Rice also had a roundtable discussion with businesses owners to see if they got the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, and what can be done better for them. Several owners expressed their appreciation for getting the PPP in such a relevant time and called it a ‘lifesaver’ for their business.
Penn Moore, board chairman of Kaminski House, says that the museum has been closed for over months now but that the PPP help keep their doors open.
“We’ve shut our doors and have not reopen to the public,” Moore said. “In June, of this year compared to last year, our visitors were down 100 percent. That revenue stream is gone so without PPP we would have struggle to keep the doors open.”
Their revenue is derived of fundraising and the gift shop and since cases started to spike in the area, they had to shut down operations. However, he said they have a three-phrase plan for reopening.
For others, such as the hospitality, commercial and restaurant service they reported no problems in receiving the loan only just problems in the COVID-19 severing down their tourist revenue and reentry for their services.
He recalled his time having the coronavirus and being quarantined with his family for three weeks. His said his son had attended an outdoor birthday party before he fell sick to the virus and that his wife fell sick to it as well. However, he said he had almost no symptoms. Moving past that, he said that the family is doing much better now.
“We’ve all had the antibody test done and we’re all positive,” he said.
Rice and his team will host a blood drive on Thursday, July 16, to help those who are vulnerable to the virus. It will be held at the Founders Center in Myrtle Beach, 2411 North Oak Street. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.