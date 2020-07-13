Rep.Tom Rice visits Georgetown County officers, speaks with business owners about PPP

Georgetown, SC (29440)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, becoming clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, becoming clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.