Rep. Tom Rice speaks at Murrells Inlet VFW

MURRELLS INLET – U.S. Representative for South Carolina’s 7th congressional district Tom Rice paid a visit to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10420 in Murrells Inlet on Monday.
“This week we’re making a tour through the district and we are doing roundtables with businesses that got the Paycheck Protection Program to find out how we can make that better,” he said.
Rice is going around to sheriff’s departments in his district to offer his support to police officers.
“We are meeting with the sheriff’s departments of each of my eight counties to tell them that regardless of these calls to defund the police, that we support law enforcement and we recognize how important they are,” he said. “They’ve got a tough job, and you throw on top of that a pandemic, and then you throw on that all this pressure to defund the police…we just want to tell them we appreciate them.
“On a normal day, the police have such an important and pressure-filled job, where at moment they could put their life on the line to protect us,” Rice said. “And then you throw on top of that this pandemic, and then you throw on top of it these riots and protests that they’ve had to deal with, and I’ve read and I’ve heard that their morale is very low. And so we’re just trying to go out and let people know, let the police know, that the people respect them and love them and back them up. And I think it’s been accepted very well and I think they appreciate it.”
Rice was happy to talk with veterans after several cancellations.
“Our district has a higher than average portion of veterans,” he said. “And these guys, we’ve been trying to get here and speak to them for a while, and one thing has come up, and another come up, and we’ve had to cancel a couple times, including the pandemic, so we’re glad to finally be here to hear from the veterans, tell them we appreciate them and hear how we can make things better for them.”
Rice and his son both had COVID-19 at one point.
“For me, it was very light,” Rice said. “I had almost no symptoms; probably wouldn’t have known I had it except for that my son had it. He had it much more severe. He was bed-ridden for about four or five days and had a high temperature, but we’re past it now and we’re pretty much back to normal. I’ve got the antibodies.”
Rice and his team will be having a blood drive this Thursday to help people who are vulnerable to COVID-19.
“I actually just spoke to (Horry County solicitor) Jimmy Richardson, and I’m trying to get an elected official’s blood drive so we can give our plasma to protect people who may be more vulnerable than we were,” he said. “Come by on Thursday and see us at the blood drive and maybe encourage some folks to get out and participate.”
The blood drive will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Founders Center in Myrtle Beach, which is located at 2411 N. Oak St.
“We’re doing the blood drive with Blood Connection,” Rice said. ‘They’re a group that partners with MUSC (Medical University of South Carolina).”