Race relations: Can we talk?

One man’s opinion
Lately, people throughout Georgetown County, the state of South Carolina, our country and even the world have faced many problems and many stressful situations.
The coronavirus, COVID-19, led to stay-at-home orders, closing schools and work, shops and parks and so much more of life. Moms and dads had to take on the tasks of home-schooling their kids while facing the uncertainties of the disease.
Then, there was the tragic death of George Floyd and others while in police custody. In the wake of these deaths, there have been nationwide marches, protests, riots and looting. With the violent activities, many other people have been injured, shot and killed.
These really tough situations have brought to the forefront of society questions of race relations and even more stress and anxiety.
While there’s no clear-cut answers to most of these problems, it’s worthwhile to consider the example set by groups of local citizens, black and white.
Here’s a look at one lady’s life and how she and others of both races worked together to learn from one another.
Christmas baby
Christmas Day 1916 was a special day in Georgetown County, South Carolina.
A rebel was born that day. In her own words, she “popped out” and wouldn’t let go of the midwife’s apron strings. Throughout her life, she questioned things and expected answers. Her legacy lives on in her family and friends. Perhaps more of us should become aware of her legacy and take it into our own hearts.
Minnie Agatha Kennedy was 97 when she died on January 14, 2014.
In talking about her, some people spoke of her long involvement in Civil Rights. After all, they might say, she was in Selma, Alabama, went to the march in Washington, D.C. where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his famed “I have a dream” speech, and worked hard in literacy projects to help people in several Southern states be able to pass a literacy test so they could register to vote.
But in her view, Minnie Kennedy told me and others, she wasn’t working for Civil Rights. No, she was working for Human Rights.
She didn’t believe black people needed any special rights. She believed that all people deserved to be treated equally and fairly, and that treatment was owed to them because they are human beings and had a right to the same treatment.
Minnie’s skin was a beautiful, dark brown. She was a short lady, and she reminded me in a lot of ways of another short lady who could always tell if I had seen Minnie on a given day.
Whenever Minnie and I encountered one another, she’d always give and receive a hug and a kiss. This (formerly red-haired guy) has pale, freckled skin. My late wife, Ruthann, was about the same short height as Minnie, but her skin was even lighter and paler than my own.
These two women became good friends, and Ruthann could always detect Minnie’s perfume on me when I got home.
Georgetown Community Forum
Both the short, dark Minnie and the short, pale Ruthann were members of the Georgetown Community Forum of the Palmetto Project. That interracial group met monthly for many years.
Each person would bring something to share for a meal. Members would break bread together, often have a guest speaker, and talk about that subject or just things in general. It was a good way for blacks and whites to get to know one another better, develop friendships and learn about the community.
When Ruthann started going to the meetings, she would often pick Minnie up from her house or take her home after a meeting.
Minnie’s World
Minnie’s parents, William Kennedy and Daisy Jenkins Kennedy, both worked at “Baruch’s Place” for Bernard Baruch at his Hobcaw Barony just across Winyah Bay from Georgetown.
The Kennedy’s home was near Hobcaw House where Baruch and his family and guests would stay when they came to South Carolina.
I first met Minnie around 2002 or 2003 after she walked the few blocks from her house on Queen Street to the Georgetown Times office on Front Street at Queen Street.
She asked one of the ladies at the front desk if we could make a photocopy of her large drawing of her home place at Hobcaw.
Minnie was about 85 or 86 years old. She wanted to leave behind records of where she was born and raised up, and the things she had done. That map was part of the record.
She had taped together onion skin or tracing paper and knew that the many separate pieces of paper could be improved by being on one single, larger sheet. We couldn’t copy such a large drawing in-house, but the lady at the front desk told me about this walk-in visitor and suggested there could be a story there, somehow.
Boy, was there!
Minnie and I met and talked. She allowed me to borrow her map and I took it up to Myrtle Beach to Kinko’s. The guy there said he could try to get a copy from a large-format printer that was normally used for blueprint- or architectural-type renderings. It worked, and after picking it up the next day I took it back to Minnie. She had it framed and hung it in her living room in her home for many years.
In the years following that story, I wrote several others about Minnie, as did other reporters for the Georgetown Times and other newspapers and magazines.
In many conversations with Minnie, a book about her life came to be: “Minnie of Hobcaw” by Harry R. Roegner.
She’s also been the subject of a number of video segments locally and nationally.
The Georgetown County Library has its own YouTube channel and Minnie Kennedy is featured in several of its videos about women in Georgetown and African American culture.
One of the videos is titled: “Women of Georgetown County: Race Relations.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYw30tBDcvw
A segment of the video with Minnie Kennedy begins at 10:07. Sara Hudson talks about the Georgetown Community Forum, beginning at 15:34.
A teacher for much of her life, Minnie was a real “Rosie the Riveter” during World War II. She developed ideas that became a foundation for the Head Start program, and she taught many people her methods of early childhood education.
Throughout all her life, though, Minnie Kennedy always focused on Human Rights.
She was a member of Prince George, Winyah, Episcopal Church and would walk the several blocks to services and meetings at the church.
Minnie believed that people should be treated the same, and her example is one that could benefit others.
Listen. Listen. Listen.
Quite often, people will disagree about an issue and may have harsh things to say about one another. If they put in the time and the effort to talk – and to listen – they will often be able to find common ground. Maybe, just maybe, they can come to like and respect the other person even if their positions don’t change much.
Talking – and listening – may also help each of us realize that people who have different opinions have good points about their issues.
Listening to the other guy could just be the most important part of that idea. He or she may well see things differently and in a way that you haven’t considered. Once you hear what the other person is saying, though, you may find kernels of wisdom that hadn’t yet sprouted in your own mind.
Nurture that kernel and you may just find it’s nutritious and delicious. And you’ve even made a new friend.