PI Town Hall open by appointment only

The town of Pawleys Island announced Monday, July 6 that town hall is currently open by appointment only due to COVID-19.
In a press release the city said, “In an effort to safeguard the health of our employees and those we serve, Town Hall will be open to visitors by appointment only until further notice. Town Hall Offices remain open for business via email or phone, and every effort will be made to offer assistance in a timely manner. We look forward to continuing to meet your needs during this difficult time and wish you and yours continued good health.”
For more information the following contacts are available:
General Information: 843-237-1698 or info@townofpi.com
Town Administrator: 843-237-1698 or rfabbri@townofpi.com
Police Chief: 843-237-1698 or mfanning@townofpi.com
Town Clerk: 843-237-1698 or dallen@townofpi.com
4th of July T-Shirts: shirts@townofpi.com