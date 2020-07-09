PI Town Hall open by appointment only

PI Town Hall
Tommy Howard/South Strand News

The town of Pawleys Island announced Monday, July 6 that town hall is currently open by appointment only due to COVID-19.

In a press release the city said, “In an effort to safeguard the health of our employees and those we serve, Town Hall will be open to visitors by appointment only until further notice. Town Hall Offices remain open for business via email or phone, and every effort will be made to offer assistance in a timely manner. We look forward to continuing to meet your needs during this difficult time and wish you and yours continued good health.”

For more information the following contacts are available:

General Information: 843-237-1698 or info@townofpi.com

Town Administrator: 843-237-1698 or rfabbri@townofpi.com

Police Chief: 843-237-1698 or mfanning@townofpi.com

Town Clerk: 843-237-1698 or dallen@townofpi.com

4th of July T-Shirts: shirts@townofpi.com

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News