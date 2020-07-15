Pawleys Island woman frustrated by neighborhood pond

A Pawleys Island woman said that her dream of being a homeowner is being taken away since unwanted wildlife in the form of alligators are living in a pond that was built from a neighboring subdivision, Hammock Cove.
Deborah Greggs lives off of Petigru Dr. in Pawleys Island and said that she has lived the “American dream” since 1986.
“One of the American dream tangible accomplishments is homeownership,” Greggs said. “People work diligently to own their land and home. The structure may not be huge and have only low square footage, but that home is yours and past of your history and heritage.”
Greggs said that two ponds were dug out right next to her house by the subdivision’s builder last July.
“I have a pond that sits on the side of my house, front of my house and it’s large where it goes to the back of the house,” she said.
Greggs said she first noticed the alligators this past April.
“That is when I started calling people for help,” she said. “I don’t know how many (alligators) are in there, but I’ve seen three. I can’t even walk up to that side of the house.”
Greggs retired from the Georgetown County School District in 2018.
“Since I’m retired, I usually tutor area children,” she said. “I told the parents I can’t do it anymore. Alligators travel. They could be up under the steps or cars.”
Greggs said that she was sent a permit to kill the alligator if it comes on her property from SCDNR.
“With all of the stipulations behind it, I’m not doing that,” she said.
Greggs said that she has contacted numerous people for help.
“There are 12 ponds around there,” Greggs said. “If they take them out of that pond, more will come.”
“I have been to the building and zoning office,” she said. “They sent me a map of the development. It didn’t indicate a pond at that time. The original plans that were shared with residents did not show a pond initially.”
She said that everyone is telling her that everything was done correctly, which frustrates her.
Greggs said that her neighbors feel the same way. She started a petition with over 200 signatures and would like the see the ponds removed.
“It’s just like everyone is ignoring me, that’s how I feel,” she said. “They are brushing it off on someone else. I’m not getting anywhere with this.”