Pawleys Island earns recognition of 'Nicest Place in South Carolina' for peaceful protest, COVID-19 response

This may be some crazy time we are going through but that does not mean we cannot recognize good when it is done.
The unity and kindness with which Pawleys Island has responded to both has not gone unnoticed. The town has been recognized as “The Nicest Place in South Carolina” by Reader’s Digest.
“Our region is known not only for its natural beauty, but also for the beauty of the people who call this place home,” Pam Maxwell, the hospital's chief nursing officer, said. “Our Tidelands Health team has been uplifted over and over again by the outpouring of support from our community as we work to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
The publications article highlights Pawleys Island for its generosity of the Pawleys Island Community Church members who showered Tidelands Health team members with more than 1,800 cards of encouragement early in the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the efforts of 15-year-old high school student Eileen Carter and Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver, who walked in solidarity at two community marches in early June calling for racial justice amid the death of George Floyd.
Tidelands Health also provided hand sanitizer and face masks for the hundreds of people who participated in the second march.
“We are so thankful to the members of Pawleys Island Community Church and to everyone who continues to encourage our health care team. With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations spiking in our region, we remain sustained by our community’s kindness.”
There is still time before Reader's Digest makes its final selection.
People can show their support for the community in two ways by either clicking on the “applause” symbol accompanying this article or they may also submit a comment of support on the website.
There is no limit to how many times a person may applaud.
You can view the article here at https://www.rd.com/nicestplaces/the-nicest-place-in-south-carolina-pawleys-island/.