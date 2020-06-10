Partnership forms new counseling group

RBLC – That’s a new set of initials for a collaborative opening up its doors on Monday, June 15.
The Riverside Behavior and Learning Collaborative brings together professional counselors and therapists with Friendship Place and Riverside Pediatrics in Georgetown.
This new non-profit mental health resource in Georgetown will provide a multitude of services to people throughout Georgetown County and nearby areas.
Supporting the effort are Jody Tamsberg and The Bunnelle Foundation.
Riverside Pediatrics celebrated its fourth year on June 6. Their office is at 435 Marina Drive in Georgetown, near the Georgetown Landing Marina and the Hampton Inn.
Recently a 5,000-square-foot part of the building became available and owner Jody Tamsberg agreed to work with the collaborative on making the space available.
Dr. Michelle Steffen and Dr. Jonathan Elias, Beka Hanna, PNP and their staff provide medical care for children.
Licensed Professional Counselor Kathy Redwine has been with the group for several years.
Charlie Ball and the board and staff of Friendship Place provide a variety of services from their location at St. Cyprian’s Outreach Center at 1905 Front St. in Georgetown.
Among their services are efforts to work with parents to help them learn how to craft a resume, interviewing skills and finding jobs.
Together, these two groups and others realized that children and adults may be having some difficulties or challenges in knowing how to deal with stress in their daily lives, families and the workplace.
Ultimately, over the past nine months the group worked towards finding a way to help people deal with these issues. Other professionals joined with them in the effort, and the Frances P. Bunnelle Foundation agreed to help with a grant to get started.
With the opening of Riverside Behavior and Leaning Collaborative on June 15, the group will be ready to help young and old alike.
From their Facebook Page “Riverside Behavior and Learning Collaborative”:
RBLC is a collaborative made up of counselors/therapists created to provide a coordinated effort to improve mental health awareness and access to mental health resources in our community. Services provided in the collaborative include counseling (individual and group), educational testing, autism testing, speech therapy, and community educational events for parents and children/teens. RBLC is working to “End the Stigma” of seeking help for mental health problems in children and adults. We are also working to improve the health and well-being of children through prevention by supporting their developmental and educational needs.
The counselors/therapists who are associated with this collaborative include:
Lisa Herrington, MS LPES NCSP
Kathy Redwine, MA LPC NCC
Madeleine Leith-Fischer, SSP LPES NCSP
Paige Wheeler, MCD CCC-SLP
Shannon Davis, LPC
RBLC has a goal of eight counselors/therapists including an occupational therapist. Community events will occur at least quarterly and are not limited to those run by members of the collaborative.
The collaborative welcomes requests for the use of its space by other organizations that wish to provide educational seminars promoting mental health awareness, suicide prevention, resources for educational success, parenting seminars, and many other subject matters that improve the health of the community.
Riverside Behavior and Learning Center looks forward to working with other mental health providers and existing mental health resources to improve the emotional health and wellbeing of the community.
RBLC was born out of a collective concern for our community and the increase in mental health problems in children and adolescents.
Financial support for this non-profit endeavor is welcome and will help to provide additional resources and support for the community.
The RBLC office is at 469 Marina Drive in Georgetown, next to Riverside Pediatrics. Call (843) 353-3940 for more information.
NOTE: The Georgetown Times/South Strand News will have more soon about the collaborative.