Optimistic Front Street businesses welcome all

After 200 years, Front Street continues to offer something for both loyal locals and vacationing visitors. Like southern hospitality, the unique creations of area artists, the abundance of low country foods, and the various opportunities to tour Winyah Bay have long been a standard expectation of the historical Georgetown area. As a response to COVID-19 that has taken over 600 South Carolina lives, both locals and visitors have added something to the government-recommended precautions: determination.
Kathleen Crammer, of home furnishings retailer Augustus and Carolina, reports, “We were doing very well at the beginning of the year and when the virus came on, we had to just plain stop.” Under the direction of owners Kathryn and David Kossove, the firm continued to accept deliveries, take inventory and keep employees working since the middle of March, then reopen for business the last week of May. “Right now, we’re still trying to practice social distancing which is something people should do anyway. It should be a natural thing,” she continued, then paused to help a masked hospital employee find planters. “More people than not want to be trusted with their own destiny. Life is fraught with dangers. There are no guarantees--I mean--just getting up in the morning is a risk. Basically, you just have to go ahead and try to do the best you can do,” Crammer explained.
Businesswoman Melanie Hein, who owns both Indigo Mercantile and Indigo Bakery, says, “We have every category that you could find in the grocery store except fresh produce.” She keeps the bakery open three days a week and adds that she is grateful to keep “all the people who want to work working.” Cashier Tom Doran says he rarely has to worry about people not social distancing. “We’re usually not that busy. The other day we had seven people in here at the same time which was the most people I think I’ve ever seen, but there were two there and two over there,” he said, gesturing across the spacious sales floor. “People are easy to work with.”
A short walk away stands another example of American ingenuity and adaptability. As innovative as her repurposed canoe/overhead light fixture, owner Susan Brannen has been generating traffic by offering painting and basket-making classes at “The Cottage” along with an assortment of clothing, home décor and locally-crafted art objects. As the representative of approximately 50 other vendors, Brannen plans to join forces in July with Kevin Jayroe of Bienvenue Home, relocating from 914 Front Street to 814 Front Street in order to allow more studio space. “This whole virus has been tough on retail, so we just put our heads together and decided we’ll go at it together,” said Brannen. “He’ll be a big part of it,” she said of Jayroe, “he’ll still have his design service. Swamp Fox tours will still run out of there.”
Swamp Fox Tours, which has provided history-rich tram rides since 1978, has once again begun offering its blue and white trolley tours once again, making the service available from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. “People are pretty good about wearing a mask or asking about wearing a mask,” says spokesperson Georgette Davis who encourages locals to support the businesses that make Front Street such a popular attraction. Davis is hopeful of finding more tour guides and supplementing the number of days per week that the Jeep-powered transport operates.
Meanwhile, the aquatic rides featured by Rover Boat Tours are drawing enough visitors to run their shaded pontoon boat to Shell Island daily, often twice a day. Despite the overcast skies, owner Tamela Walter reports, “We actually, as of last Friday, are operating back to full capacity.” Departure times for the educational “Shelling and Lighthouse Tour” vary, but their itinerary is posted online with their ticketing prices. Pending further approval, cruises to Hobcaw Barony will likely be added to their schedule.
First Mate Kyle Codrington of Island Picnic Cruise, another tour boat company that launches from Georgetown Harbor, reports that more cruises will be added to their existing schedule as needed. Currently, the firm’s colorful “Sweet Tea” boat sets sail on the Intracoastal Waterway to Cedar Island three days a week, giving visitors and “regulars” the opportunity to enjoy a prepared meal, cabana service and dolphin watch as part of the experience.
Susan Lumpkin, owner of the Rice Birds shop, and her small dog Sassy, welcomes patrons with gratitude and enthusiasm. “Since we have opened,” Lumpkin reports, “we have new customers, but I count on all of my old customers and that’s who comes back, over and over. They shop here and the other store,” she said, referring to her Rice Birds Two on Screven Street. “I’m happy I’m back in business,” she exclaimed, showing some new artwork and magnolia oyster shells she began selling before she could even enter them into her inventory system. “I will never order anything from China again, ever,” Lumpkin vowed, explaining that she makes it a point to inquire about the origins of many of her wares now. “There are just too many good people in the U.S., said Lumpkin, “I also buy from Italy, Germany and England.”
Although many Front Street restaurants have been known to stay open in the worst of flood, fire and hurricane threats, COVID-19 responses varied from eatery to eatery. With masked servers and disposable gloves as the new norm, other adjustments ranged from menus accessible only through a QR Codes to modified dining rooms. At Buzz’s Roost, where over 50 workers are employed, Julie Holladay makes sure there is plenty of hand sanitizer and hand-washing all the time. “We try to keep the groups down to eight or less when they come in. Everybody’s been very nice and very willing to abide by the rules. Everybody’s ready to come out and enjoy each other’s company,” said the manager.
Andrea Nicholson Johnson, the owner of Aunny’s Country Kitchen, a popular soul and southern food restaurant, reported, “I’m open seven days a week, but limited to outside dining and takeout at this time.” Famous for her sweet potato pie and eleven years of free Thanksgiving dinners for the Georgetown community, Johnson said that business has been, “Better than what I thought it would be.”
Greg Metcalfe, chef at the new SoCo Grille near the Georgetown Times Building remarked, “We didn’t plan to open in the middle of a pandemic.” Metcalfe, who owns the restaurant with his baker wife Julie, opened his doors for business on May 4 after some renovations and updates. In the middle of the painstaking process, Metcalfe says he was encouraged by the number of people venturing downtown to pick up take-out food in March and April. “I love the people in Georgetown. I love doing business here and buying our fresh seafood and meat locally,” said Metcalfe.
Blending in are boaters, honeymooners, houseguests and beach-bound travelers who bring a different perspective from those who live, work, bank and socialize downtown on a regular basis. Twenty-nine-year-old J.D. Maida and girlfriend Melissa were exploring Fogel Wharf with his newly-relocated Pawleys Island parents. “We actually drove down and are enjoying a little bit of normalcy,” said the Parsippany, New Jersey visitor on his way into The Ship’s Booty. “We’re just taking it all in--doing some sightseeing--and want to get some of the historic feel while enjoying a nice time and weather,” he said, hopeful of seeing the Kaminski House.
Hickory, North Carolina residents Jeffery and Evelyn Rinehardt said they had been working from home for several weeks and were ready to get out. The two were spending some time in Surfside and had made a day trip to Georgetown in hopes of touring the Gullah Museum, but were disappointed to find it closed. “I enjoyed the Rice Museum,” said Evelyn. “I need to bring my grandkids here.” Although her husband is the history buff, Evelyn was impressed with the life of Miss Ruby and her dedication to educating young children.
Honeymooners Paige and Bryson Siddoway from Rigby, Idaho were just finishing lunch at Fast and Fresh when they agreed to share their impressions of the area. “We’d heard South Carolina was so pretty and we wanted to get away,” said the bride. “We’d heard that Georgetown was kind of cute and historical, so we wanted to come and see it.”
“We just both wanted to go somewhere we’d never been,” added the happy groom who had made the morning drive from their Myrtle Beach hotel via rental car.
The newlyweds had already visited the Rice Museum and were planning to look at the homes on Prince Street. When asked to share any other observations, the new bride didn’t hesitate. “The hospitality is nice,” she said, taking in the ambience of the sunlit buildings and the slow-moving shoppers, “everyone’s nice.”