New officers announced at traditional shrimp dinner

For the brave men and women who make up America’s armed forces, the acts of wearing facemasks and practicing social distancing fall in the category of minor inconveniences. The Navy Club of Georgetown complied with both on Wednesday, July 22, in order to continue the tradition of hosting their annual shrimp dinner for Marine, Coast Guard and Navy veterans.
Outgoing Acting President Mark Bara welcomed the evening’s guests to the Georgetown VFW reception hall and acknowledged fellow board members Vernon Parker, Julius Inman, Jim Keller, Dean Brown and Charles Clark. He then introduced the club’s new slate of officers: President Robert Schile, Vice President Richard Pangburn, Secretary Bruce Purdy and Treasurer Jeffrey Pelham.
President Schile, who served in the United States Marine Corps for nine years, paid tribute to those who had recently passed away, noting that they will be missed. Honorary member Leona McCormack and veterans Bert Cassells and Joe Bull were remembered for their service and sacrifice over the course of their lives. Bert Cassels founded Honor Flight Myrtle Beach, a program which flew World War II veterans to see the Washington DC war memorials from 2010 through 2017. Cassels is survived by his wife Georgene (GG), who helped co-found the HFMB organization and continues to be an honorary Navy Club member. Navy veteran Joe Bull is remembered as the first commander for Georgetown High School’s NJROTC program. Commander Bull taught young cadets for almost 20 years, subsequent to his 24 years in the Navy. He leaves behind his wife, Katherine.
New members were then welcomed to the club. After 24 years in the Navy, Jens Jensen relocated from Hawaii in order to join another Navy veteran whom he has known for 26 years. “I ordered him to come,” admitted Pawleys Island resident and businesswoman Fran Clarkson, humorously referring to herself as Jensen’s “partner in crime.” Clarkson continued radiantly, “If you have to be quarantined, it’s good to be quarantined with your best friend.”
Newlyweds Dru and Yvette Kraus were also recognized and extended a welcome from the group and new president. Dru, who graduated with a chemistry degree from Virginia Tech spoke briefly before dinner. “The Navy did way more for me than I ever did for it,” he said, grateful for his education, his experience with the Corps of Cadets and the leadership skills he developed. “It gave me an opportunity to get a job with International Paper in 1994. When I got out, they were hiring junior military officers, looking for people with some leadership experience, so all of that set me up after I finished serving.”
VFW Commander George Furbee, who turned 67 that Wednesday, was also present to partake of the event’s usual offering of low country favorites. The former Navy officer described how he had celebrated his birthday. “I spent the afternoon mowing my neighbor’s yard,” Furbee stated humbly. “He’s a disabled veteran.” Circulating that same vein of service, members Julius Inman, Mark Bara, Rob Schile, Jeff Pelham, Sarah Purdy, Vern Park, and Dean Brown tugged on their masks and gloves to assume kitchen patrol and ensure that Furbee enjoyed a memorable birthday meal with friends.
Spouse Heather Pelham commented on her first Navy Club shrimp dinner. “I’m just delighted that Jeff joined the Navy Club. He’s getting to talk and reminisce with some folks who have been through the same experiences. I’m really glad he joined and I get to come along as the plus one,” the librarian/fitness instructor remarked. Husband Jeff Pelham, who served on a Navy submarine for six years, chimed in to share their family military history, starting with their son Harrison who earned an NJROTC academic scholarship in 2019 and, after training, is now wearing the white Naval uniform and attending classes at the University of South Carolina.
Longtime member Jim Jerdon sat a few tables away with his son, Jim. “I’m glad we still have something like this Georgetown Navy Club,” said the former boiler tender who travelled the Mediterranean on the USS Forestal. “It gives us a chance to get together and tell stories.” The younger Jim experienced similar travels on the Mediterranean years later in the 1990s, but his transportation went a lot deeper. Young Jim was assigned to the USS Sand Lance, a submarine that also patrolled south of the equator.
Like the Pelham and Jerdon military families, Father Hank and son Steve Mason share the generational values of honor, courage and commitment that go beyond their decision to drive a few hours and share an evening meal with military brethren. “They called and told me I wanted to come to this,” joked Steve, referring to his Navy veteran father, Hank, and North Carolina friends, the Jerdons. After basic training at Parris Island, Steve trained as an airplane mechanic and repaired Harrier aircraft, a “jump jet” that has been flown for almost 100 years. Steve’s father, Hank, who had been stationed on two different ships and served in Europe and Asia, brought along a Georgetown Navy Club memory book from 1992, revealing a picture of his younger self and his wife, Patricia. “We’ve been married 51 years, yesterday,” said the proud husband, instructor, sailor and father.
At the end of the night, President Schile shared his hopes on working with other groups such as Georgetown’s Low Country Veterans to help serve the community. “Especially nowadays, people have to stick together and get through things together and have to be there for each other. In the service, particularly in the Marine Corps, color didn’t matter; age didn’t matter, nothing mattered because that person was there to cover your back and take care of you because you were doing the same for him,” he said softly.
The Navy Club Christmas Dinner is scheduled for Monday, December 7 at VFW Post 6444. Math teacher Sarah Purdy, former ombudsman for the USS Macdonough and wife of Navy Club Secretary Bruce Purdy, is accepting reservations. She may be contacted at sarahpurdy1@hotmail.com.
On Friday, July 31, the VFW will be hosting a fish dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the post. Carry-out plates will be available to the public for $10.00.