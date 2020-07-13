National Guards assists health workers with free COVID-19 testing in Georgetown

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in South Carolina, local officials and health workers are doing all they can to get everyone tested for the spreading virus especially in Georgetown.
A long line for coronavirus test stretched around Georgetown High School parking lot on Friday morning as residents waited in the drive-thru to get tested. Tidelands Health and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control were joined by the state’s National Guard personnel providing free testing to nearly 900 people.
Demand for more testing grows exponentially in the palmetto state COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rates keep going up exponentially.
The Guard personnel, part of Medical Task Force – COVID-19 Mission, answered Tidelands Health request for staffing help and has been traveling the state supporting testing sites and other coronavirus -related events. Jason Self, director of outpatient services at Tidelands Health, said that when they showed up that morning, they were eager to jump in and help anyway possible.
“We quickly put them to work helping administer testing swabs to community members. Having the Guard’s support here today was a tremendous boost to our team, and we are so appreciative for the help,” Self said.
Sgt. Christian Kamke was all too eager to help at Friday’s testing event.
“I’m excited to do it, to help the community,” Sgt. Christian Kamke said as he was preparing to administer swabs at the event. “We are just happy to support it and do the right thing.”
Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer at Tidelands, expressed his gratitude to the National Guard for helping them serve the community so that they may continue to identify asymptomatic cases so people can take precautions to limit the virus and reduce the number of COVID-19 positive patients.
As cases continue to soar in the region, officials said that young South Carolinians are showing signs of symptoms for the virus. Those between 21 and 30 make up 22 percent of cases, the largest percentage of confirmed infections in the state by age group. How do young people feel about this?
Woodrow Lance along with two of his friends, Aniyah Canteen and Shaki Brave, waited in the drive-thru event to get tested, each for different reasons.
For Lance, he got tested just to make sure he doesn’t’ have the virus.
“I’ve been on the beach recently and it’s a lot of people on the beach now…I hope I don’t got it, I don’t think I got it another reason why I came to get tested.”
Canteen also got tested because her grandmother got tested and said she wanted to do the same and Brave got tested for work purposes. All three describe the experience.
“I don’t wanna do it again,” Canteen jokingly said before agreeing with the others that it wasn’t so bad.
As of Monday, Georgetown County reached near 800 confirmed cases. There are three more events scheduled for July:
• July 17, beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing while supplies last, Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium, 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach
• July 24, beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing while supplies last, Coastal Carolina University, 100 Chanticleer Drive, Conway
• July 31, beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing while supplies last, Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium, 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach