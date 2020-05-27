Museum around the Corner: The Comanche

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Georgetown Times features the “Museum Around the Corner” series each Wednesday.
Mrs. Marie Ward has written a history of the Pawleys Island Post Office from her memories as a child to adulthood, nearly a century. Tales of those days are fascinating in describing life so long ago. Although no date is given, the setting is in the early 20th Century.
“My memories go back nearly eighty years. When I can first remember, and for a long time afterwards, a steamboat brought the mail up the Waccamaw River from Georgetown three times a week. It would come up the rivers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and go back to Georgetown on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. It was still running like this for many years. Besides the mail, it would bring freight and passengers on each trip up and down.
The boat stopped at Hagley, Waverly Mills, Brookgreen, Sandy Island, Wachesaw and Bucksville. Others think it went on up to Conway.
Waverly Mills post office took its name from its former location, at Waverly rice mills. When I first remember, Capt. Philip R. Lachicotte was postmaster there. This was the post office for the whole community. Just before mail time, the parade started. People began to come in to “meet the boat”. Some came on foot, others on horseback, in ox carts, mule wagons and horse and buggy. Much later there were automobiles. Such meetings and greetings and fun and laughter, you never saw.
When the boat whistle would blow, all would hurry to the wharf to meet friends coming home, or say good-by to those leaving and some just to talk to the men who worked on the boat.
In the meantime, the out-going mail had been sent to the boat, and the new mail had been sorted, and was being given out. One of the first boats was named the Janie, and I think the last was the Comanche, with a good many others in between.
At Waverly Mills, after Capt. Lachicotte retired, Mr. Frank Lachicotte was made postmaster with Miss Isabelle Lachicotte as clerk. About this time the route changed, and the mail came by car from Conway, and the post office was moved out to Mr. Phil Lachicotte’s store. At this time, Miss Isabelle Lachicotte, who had been made postmaster after Mr. Frank’s death, was in charge. Later, she resigned and Mr. Harry Marlow was postmaster in 1926, the same year in which the post office was moved to Lachicotte’s store at the foot of the bridge. Miss Florence Lachicotte was clerk.
On May 1, 1939 the old name of Waverly Mills Post Office was changed to Pawleys Island Post Office to conform with the name of the community. Some time later, Mr. Lachicotte built a new store on Highway 17 and the post office was moved there. After Mr. Lachicotte’s death, Miss Florence Lachicotte acted as clerk until Mr. R.S. Dingle was named postmaster.
The post office was moved from Lachicotte’s Store in 1948 to a new and separate building, its last location. Mrs. Dorothy Bellamy was postmaster then and in 1951, after the passing of Mrs. Bellamy, her sister, Miss Lois Massey was named postmaster.”
Another story from those same days involved the Comanche in its schedule to take the mail and passengers to settlements along the Waccamaw River. It was told by Mrs. Geraldine Price Boyd, born in 1909. On occasion as a child, she, along with her sister and mother, would take the Comanche from Georgetown up to Bucksville and other stops to visit her uncles for several weeks in the summer. She remembers that on boarding the boat on Front Street and waiting for the whistle to announce its departure, a negro man fell overboard into the Sampit River. Several threw deck chairs to him, but the efforts to save him were futile and he went under. This somber event cast a pall over what should have been a merry journey. As the vessel proceeded up the Waccamaw River, a strange occurrence took place. Word of the drowning in the Sampit River travelled faster than the boat. People came down to the riverbank to see the vessel from which the man had fallen, many wailing and crying as the Comanche passed by. It was an eerie scene that continued all the way up the river as word passed along the way of the death of one of their own.
