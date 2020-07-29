Museum around the Corner: Pawleys Island Pavilion

Almost every person can look back on his or her teenage years with memories that are indelibly etched in their minds as part of growing up. For Georgetown and Pawleys Island teens, the Pavilion will forever hold a place in their hearts. Who can forget those hot summer Friday and Saturday evenings where teens gathered under the stars to meet, greet, flirt, make romance, drink, socialize, and dance.
In the early days of the 20th Century, the first Pawleys Island Pavilion was built just north of the south causeway. This first meeting place was a little different than the ones that came later. It catered more to an adult clientele and served alcohol. Even during Prohibition one could get a stiff drink if he knew the right person. By 1925, this pavilion was closed down and the building was converted to a residence.
Shortly, a new pavilion was built close to the first one by Willie Lachicotte later that year. This again was a rustic building, with wooden floors for dancing. The “Roaring Twenties” were here and there was plenty of good music at the pavilion to “cut a rug”. After ten years, this one, too, was closed.
The third pavilion was built in 1935 by Fred Brickman, again near the South Causeway. Now the traditions really began. Music and dancing became an ingrained part of summer life when bands brought crowds to Pawleys for the Saturday night shindigs. This third building was known as the Lafayette Pavilion. Sadly, during World War II the music was silenced and families stayed close to home. Black-out conditions prevented most businesses from opening at night. After the war, though, the Pavilion was back open and swinging. Young couples could again lose themselves in the fun and freedom of celebrating their youth. This Pavilion went strong until an electrical fault caused a fire that consumed the building on March 10, 1959.
Now, for the best part. The most famous Pavilion of them all was built in June of 1960, this time on the North Causeway. A group of locals who pined for the good times of their youth and wanted to share the experience with the next generation, banded together and erected the fourth Pavilion. Open on Friday and Saturday nights, dancers put on their Bass Weejuns (with no socks!) and girls wore their cute little colored flats that matched their madras and Villager outfits. Bermuda shorts were the standard uniform and occasionally a girl would wear a skirt.
Girls gained free entry, but boys had to pay 50 cents, or memberships were offered. Beer on tap and soft drinks were the order of the day to be enjoyed while sitting in one of the booths that rimmed the walls or on benches at the edge of the dance floor.
No air conditioning was available in those days, so the wide plantation style windows were pushed open wide and propped. The entire building was built over the creek. Every now and then, one of the boys sitting on the windowsill would “accidentally” fall over or get pushed into the marsh of the Pawleys Island Creek. It could only be an improvement to the sweltering temperatures created by the summer weather and the vigorous activity of a hundred teenage dancers.
The Shag (declared the official State Dance of South Carolina) was all the rage and everyone learned it. Born by rhythmic feet in the sand of the beach, the Shag created a genre of its own beach music and songs. Bands like Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs, the Drifters, the Embers, and the Rivieras brought out the best in the teenage talent on the dance floor. Dancing went on until midnight when the band shut down and the doors closed.
The day the music died was June 16, 1970. Once again, fire took its toll, but this time it was purposefully set. Arson was ruled as the cause, but no one ever came to justice. Talk of rebuilding was immediately heard, but it just never happened. Countless numbers of teens from all over the Southeast mourned the loss, but it was felt more keenly by Georgetown and Pawleys Island locals. Most of us old fogies still Shag, and teach it to our grandchildren, if they will let us. We tell them about the those warm, summer nights when we danced the night away, but they just don’t have a clue.
For about ten years, the Pawleys Pavilion Reunion, organized by Molly Hamilton Mercer brought hundreds of former teenagers back together to dance once again under the stars at Pawleys. Sadly, the reunion is without a committee to revitalize the event. The Rotary Club has their annual, well attended, Shag Festival in downtown Georgetown, and it is the closest thing we will have to being back at the Pavilion on Pawleys. Thanks to Mike Britt for his interest in setting the record straight about the correct date of the loss of the third Pavilion on March 10, 1959.
The Georgetown County Museum is closed during this pandemic and we need your support more than ever. By donating or becoming a member, you will help maintain the Museum and support the continuation of these articles. Call us to have a membership form mailed to you, or go to our website to join or donate online. (www.georgetowncountymuseum.com).