Midway Fire Rescue on scene of collapsed ceiling in Litchfield Beach, only one injured

Midway Fire Rescue are on the scene in Litchfield Beach at the Warwick Building in Litchfield by the Sea for a ceiling collapse under the building Sunday morning.
Only one person was injured and is being treated by Medics and refused transport, according to EMS.
@MidwayFireResQ on scene at the Warwick Building in Litchfield by the Sea for a Ceiling Collapse under the building. One patient injured, was treated by Medics and refused transport. Working with Management and Building Officials Office. #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/otSRQiDH4D— Midway Fire Rescue (@MidwayFireResQ) July 12, 2020
