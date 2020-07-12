Midway Fire Rescue on scene of collapsed ceiling in Litchfield Beach, only one injured

  • Updated

Midway Fire Rescue are on the scene in Litchfield Beach at the Warwick Building in Litchfield by the Sea for a ceiling collapse under the building Sunday morning.

Only one person was injured and is being treated by Medics and refused transport, according to EMS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News