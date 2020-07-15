Making a difference: Johnny Morant dies

“Will the world be better because you were in it?”
That’s a question many people ask of themselves, or about another person.
In Johnny Morant’s case, many would say “Yes” to that question.
Morant died on Sunday, July 12 after battling an illness for more than a year.
He’s well known in the community as a member and long-time chairman of Georgetown County Council. Morant first took a seat on County Council in 1993, after a special election. Until his retirement on Dec. 31, 2018 he served District 7 for 25 years. He was vice chairman for seven years and chairman for 15 years.
Because of that, his was a familiar face to those who attended or read about Georgetown County Council meetings. Also, if there was a ribbon to be cut or a shovel to turn some dirt, Morant would be on hand to do the honors.
Morant was in Atlanta when Georgetown County won the All-America City / County designation in 2005.
Beyond the public face, though, there were many hours spent in meetings, talks, workshops, reading documents and poring over spreadsheets as he helped lead Georgetown County in growth and making things better.
Family and church were important to Johnny Morant as well. He and his wife Janice had two children, Johnny Morant, Jr. (Davita) and Nedra Morant, and two grandchildren, Simone Morant and Johnny Morant III. He was a member of Mount Carmel United Baptist Church in Plantersville and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.
He and his brother Louis were partners in Morant and Morant, LLC law firm. Louis was elected to the District 7 seat on County Council after Johnny Morant announced his retirement.
Did Johnny Morant make the world a better place?
Fellow members of Georgetown County Council apparently believed he did, since they OK’d a plaque honoring him in the entryway to the northwest regional park at the Choppee Recreation Center.
Morant was part of a group of Council members and county staff that made the renovations and upgrades possible at the site of the former Choppee Schools. He didn’t do it himself and wouldn’t want anyone to think that. Morant provided leadership and he helped convince others of the needs to help make life better for his fellow citizens.
Drainage ditches, boat landings, asphalt paving and landfills and recycling centers aren’t necessarily glamorous, but they are all things that Morant and others made sure were available to county residents. Those things helped make a difference for the more than 60,000 people who live in Georgetown County, along with visitors and travelers.
In Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Morant was a long-time member of Pi Lambda Delta, the Georgetown Alumni Chapter that worked hard to mentor young people, provide scholarships and perform community service.
In his church and other activities, Morant also helped to make this a better place.
As stated in a story about his retirement, “Thank you Johnny.”